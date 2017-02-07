MLB Hot Stove Signings: Yankees reportedly add power bat in Chris Carter
The NL home run leader from 2016 will now be a Yankee
The New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with free agent slugger Chris Carter, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Carter wasn't expected to hit free agency, but the Brewers non-tendered him after last season despite him leading the NL in home runs.
Overall, Carter hit .222/.321/.499 (114 OPS+) with 41 homers and 94 RBI. He led the NL in strikeouts as well, with 206. It's no secret what Carter provides. In his four full seasons, he's hit .219/.315/.470 with an average of 33 homers and 188 strikeouts per year. He's a true three-outcome guy with his home runs doing the heavy lifting on his OPS.
The Yankees appeared set at first base with a platoon of Greg Bird (lefty) and Tyler Austin (righty). At DH, Matt Holliday figures to be the everyday guy. Carter is right-handed, so it's possible he platoons with Bird and on occasion spells Holliday. So the best guess here is Austin is the one squeezed out in terms of playing time, at least to begin the season.
The Yankees figure to look like so:
1. Brett Gardner, LF
2. Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
3. Gary Sanchez, C
4. Matt Holliday, DH
5. Greg Bird/Chris Carter, 1B
6. Starlin Castro, 2B
7. Didi Gregorius, SS
8. Chase Headley, 3B
9. Aaron Judge, RF
Aaron Hicks could figure in the outfield mix as well.
