MLB Hot Stove: Tim Lincecum wants to keep pitching in 2017

The former two-time Cy Young winner struggled with the Angels in 2016

Tim Lincecum, who won back-to-back Cy Young Awards with the Giants, wants to continue pitching at the major-league level in 2017.

This comes despite his extreme struggles with the Angels last season (9.16 ERA and 1.39 K/BB ratio in nine starts). As Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports, Lincecum's agent says his client "is throwing and getting ready for the season."

Going into his age-32 campaign, Lincecum does not yet have a contract, but it seems likely someone will offer him an NRI/minor-league contract at some point. Across parts of 10 big-league seasons, Lincecum owns an ERA+ of 104 and a K/BB ratio of 2.59. However, thanks largely to injuries and premature skills loss, he hasn't pitched at a high level since 2011.

It's entirely possible his days as a starter are over, and it's likely MLB clubs would view him as a potential bullpen solution.

On the upside, Lincecum's still not especially old. As well, he was coming off major hip surgery last season, so perhaps there's hope for some improvement now that he's further removed from the procedure.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

