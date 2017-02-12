MLB Hot Stove Trade Rumors: Braves reportedly close to Brandon Phillips deal
The deal between the Reds and Braves is not done yet, however
In an effort to be respectable during SunTrust Park's inaugural season in 2017, the Atlanta Braves are close to adding a veteran second baseman.
The Braves are nearing a deal for Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. The trade is not complete and neither team has confirmed the move.
Sources: #Braves close to acquiring 2B Brandon Phillips from #Reds.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017
Source: Hurdles remain in Phillips talks between #Braves and #Reds. BP must be cleared medically. Injured left hand near end of last season.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017
You might remember that last month Phillips invoked his 10-and-5 no-trade protection to block a trade to the Braves. He has done that several times through the years, most notably blocking deals to the Nationals last offseason and the Yankees the offseason before that.
For what it's worth, Phillips seemed to confirm the trade was done himself on Twitter on Saturday:
What a day lol! #BackInDaTrap#ATLien— Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) February 12, 2017
Phillips, now 35, grew up outside Atlanta, so it could be he had a change of heart and decided to approve a trade. He is owed $14 million in 2017, the final year on his contract. There's no word on whom the Reds will receive in the trade, though it is conceivable it will be a straight salary dump with the Braves giving up little of consequence. We'll see.
Rosenthal indicates one of Atlanta's motives behind the trade is an injury to recently signed utility infielder Sean Rodriguez. Rodriguez and his family were involved in a car accident last month and he will miss several months following shoulder surgery.
Source: Sean Rodriguez to undergo minor surgery on left shoulder next week due to car accident. One reason #Braves pursuing Phillips.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017
Source corrects: Surgery for Sean Rodriguez is NOT minor. Expected to be out 3 to 5 months.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017
The Reds are in the middle of a full-blown rebuild and they have no use for a declining veteran infielder. The trade will give prospect Jose Peraza, who hit .324/.352/.411 (102 OPS+) with 21 steals in 72 games last season, a full-time position. Last year he played all over the infield as well as left field.
Phillips hit .291/.320/.416 (94 OPS+) with 11 home runs last season. He hasn't been league average offensively (100 OPS+) since way back in 2011. His defense is slipping as well. The Braves aren't looking for a long-term second base solution, however. They just want Phillips to hold down the position as a stopgap until top prospect Ozzie Albies is ready.
