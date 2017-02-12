MLB Hot Stove Trade Rumors: Braves reportedly close to Brandon Phillips deal

The deal between the Reds and Braves is not done yet, however

In an effort to be respectable during SunTrust Park's inaugural season in 2017, the Atlanta Braves are close to adding a veteran second baseman.

The Braves are nearing a deal for Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. The trade is not complete and neither team has confirmed the move.

You might remember that last month Phillips invoked his 10-and-5 no-trade protection to block a trade to the Braves. He has done that several times through the years, most notably blocking deals to the Nationals last offseason and the Yankees the offseason before that.

For what it's worth, Phillips seemed to confirm the trade was done himself on Twitter on Saturday:

Phillips, now 35, grew up outside Atlanta, so it could be he had a change of heart and decided to approve a trade. He is owed $14 million in 2017, the final year on his contract. There's no word on whom the Reds will receive in the trade, though it is conceivable it will be a straight salary dump with the Braves giving up little of consequence. We'll see.

Brandon Phillips is close to being traded to the Braves. USATSI

Rosenthal indicates one of Atlanta's motives behind the trade is an injury to recently signed utility infielder Sean Rodriguez. Rodriguez and his family were involved in a car accident last month and he will miss several months following shoulder surgery.

The Reds are in the middle of a full-blown rebuild and they have no use for a declining veteran infielder. The trade will give prospect Jose Peraza, who hit .324/.352/.411 (102 OPS+) with 21 steals in 72 games last season, a full-time position. Last year he played all over the infield as well as left field.

Phillips hit .291/.320/.416 (94 OPS+) with 11 home runs last season. He hasn't been league average offensively (100 OPS+) since way back in 2011. His defense is slipping as well. The Braves aren't looking for a long-term second base solution, however. They just want Phillips to hold down the position as a stopgap until top prospect Ozzie Albies is ready.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories