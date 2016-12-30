MLB Hot Stove trade rumors: It's now or never for teams to get their Dozier offers in

The hottest trade rumor since Chris Sale being dealt has to be Brian Dozier of the Twins being on the move, notably connected to the Dodgers. We've seen the Cardinals and a few others in that same rumor mill, but that should all be coming to an end soon. The Twins reportedly want to put a wrap on the situation.

Via the Star Tribune:

The club would like interested teams to step up with their best offer in the coming days, or they plan to prepare for the 2017 season with Dozier as their second baseman, according to a source with knowledge of negotiations.

The report further states that the Twins' new administration doesn't want to go "far into January" with the situation up in the air. So consider mid-January a soft deadline. By then Dozier will either be traded or cemented in as the Twins' second baseman -- barring a knockout punch of an offer later, of course.

The issue is it seems the Dodgers might be the only suitor, which means L.A. would hold all the leverage and the Twins might be better served to save a Dozier trade until July. Reports had connected the Nationals and Cardinals to Dozier, but further reports since have noted that those teams aren't actively pursuing Dozier. If it's only the Dodgers, we could well see the two clubs come to an impasse.

Dozier, 29, hit .268/.340/.546 (136 OPS+) with 35 doubles, five triples, 42 homers, 99 RBI, 104 runs and 18 steals for the Twins last season. He makes all kinds of sense for the Dodgers, who currently have Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor as options at second base. Of course, this doesn't mean they should give up what they consider to be too much.

So, for now, the situation is fluid. We just might have some closure here in the next few days as opposed to next few months.