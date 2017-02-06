MLB Hot Stove Trade Rumors: Nationals still targeting White Sox closer Robertson

The Washington Nationals are about a week away from opening camp. Despite adding center fielder Adam Eaton and catcher Derek Norris through offseason trades, the buzz about camp figures to focus on who -- or, rather what -- the Nationals didn't acquire during the winter: a closer.

Incumbent closer Mark Melancon signed with the San Francisco Giants and the Nationals failed to land Kenley Jansen, Aroldis Chapman or any other proven reliever on a big-league deal. If the season began tomorrow, manager Dusty Baker would have to use Shawn Kelley as his ninth-inning man. Kelley is an above-average reliever, yet he has earned just 11 career saves.

That's the case today, but that might not be the case once camp begins. Per Ken Rosenthal:

That might change soon; the Nats continue to discuss a trade with the White Sox for closer David Robertson, according to major-league sources. Robertson is owed $12 million this season and $13 million next season, creating an all-too-typical Nats obstacle. The team does not want to absorb Robertson's entire obligation, and does not want to move additional prospects after parting with three young pitchers for Eaton, sources say.

Presuming what Rosenthal is reporting is true -- that the Nationals don't want to take on Robertson's contract or give up prospects -- then you wonder what exactly general manager Mike Rizzo has been discussing with Chicago White Sox architect Rick Hahn -- the interdimensional nature of the Easter Bunny?

Perhaps Rizzo is employing some hardball negotiation tactics -- positioning himself for the best possible deal. Until Rizzo lands Robertson (or Alex Colome, or some other certified closer) however, he's going to continue to get questioned on why the Nationals didn't do more to address the bullpen during the winter.