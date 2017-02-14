MLB Hot Stove Trade Rumors: Nats, White Sox hit 'stalemate' in David Robertson talks

When the Washington Nationals open Spring Training this Wednesday, they will do so without a clearly-defined closer. Shawn Kelley is the odds on favorite to get the job at the moment, though the team recently brought in veteran closer Joe Nathan on a minor-league deal, and they remain engaged on the trade market.

According to Bob Nightengale and Jorge L. Ortiz of USA Today, the Nationals and Chicago White Sox came close to completing a trade involving David Robertson last week. The two sides have since hit a stalemate, however. Here are the details from Nightengale and Ortiz:

The Nationals tried to include (Robertson) in their deal for White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton last winter and looked like they were close to sealing the deal last week, but there's still no trade. The White Sox remain optimistic a trade will be consummated. But a high-ranking Nationals official, speaking on condition of anonymity because talks are ongoing, says the two sides have hit a stalemate and no trade is imminent.

The White Sox are in the middle of a full blown rebuild right now, and the last thing a bad team -- SportsLine projects Chicago to go 73-89 in 2017, for what it's worth -- needs is an expensive closer. Robertson is owed a total of $25 million through 2018. That's a lot of money.

Despite Robertson's hefty contract and longer track record as a closer, there's a very good argument to be made that Kelley is the better pitcher right now. Here are their 2015-16 stats:

IP ERA WHIP K/9 BB/9 WAR Kelley 109 1/3

2.55 0.99 11.8 2.1 2.2 Robertson 125 2/3

3.44 1.15 11.5 3.2 1.7

Acquiring Robertson would not necessarily lock him into the closer's job. The Nationals could use Kelley in the ninth inning and Robertson in the eighth. They've both landed big free-agent contracts already, so money isn't on the line. Neither guy has been one to complain about his role over the years anyway. (Robertson and Kelley are former teammates with the Yankees. Could that matter?)

The Nationals and White Sox did get together for the Eaton trade earlier this winter, so Chicago is already familiar with Washington's farm system. That could expedite things. Then again, it's entirely possible the trade will be a salary dump, though I doubt it. The White Sox could get a nice prospect or two for Robertson.

From the sound of things, the Nationals and White Sox remains somewhat engaged in trade talks. The fit is so perfect -- a rebuilding team shopping a quality closer, a contending team in need of a closer -- that I think it's only a matter of time before Robertson is protecting late-inning leads for the Nats.