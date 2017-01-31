MLB Hot Stove Trade Rumors: Rangers, Rays reportedly talking Jurickson Profar

Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar may be of interest to Tampa Bay

Might the Rays be close to swinging another big trade this offseason? They recently of course sent second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers for right-hander Jose De Leon, and now Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers and Rays might be discussing a trade that would land infielder Jurickson Profar in Tampa.

Profar, who soon turns 24, is coming off a 2016 season in which he batted .239/.321/.341 (75 OPS+) in 90 games. Along the way, he saw time at five different positions. Those aren't impressive offensive outputs to be sure, but Profar, thanks mostly to a long run of injuries, is still just 184 games into his major-league career. His upside remains substantial, as he was once a consensus top-10 overall prospect for multiple seasons.

As for the Rangers' side of things, presumably they would be looking for pitching. Grant's story also includes a couple of possible routes to that end. The Rays this winter have already parted with starter Drew Smyly in a trade with Seattle, but the addition of MLB-ready De Leon from the Dodgers once again gives them rotation depth from which to trade. De Leon likely won't be going anywhere, but a package built around Jake Odorizzi might be in play.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

