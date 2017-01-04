MLB Hot Stove trade rumors: White Sox having daily Quintana talks with teams

The Chicago White Sox have already traded Chris Sale and Adam Eaton this winter. Yet that doesn't mean they're done rebuilding their roster.

Rather, it appears the White Sox could have one more big move left to make: trading left-handed starter Jose Quintana. At minimum, the White Sox continue to talk to teams about Quintana, per Ken Rosenthal:

Rosenthal names the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates as the teams seemingly most involved -- he also notes the New York Yankees appear to be a long shot, given their unwillingness to move a top prospect.

That Quintana is drawing interest from potential contenders like the Astros and Pirates is no surprise. In addition to being an above-average starter -- he's thrown more than 200 innings in each of the past four seasons, all the while posting an ERA+ of 118 -- he's locked in on a team-friendly contract. Quintana is scheduled to make less than $16 million over the ensuing two seasons, with a pair of club options following that would pay him $10.5 million for each year.

Teams needing a rotation boost won't find someone with a better track record available on the free-agent market -- and even if they did, such a pitcher wouldn't sign for roughly $37 million over the next four years. The White Sox have every reason to listen on Quintana -- and every reason to ask for the moon in return.