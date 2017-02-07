MLB Hot Stove trade rumors: Yankees have made Starlin Castro, others available

This past year has been full of odd twists and turns for the New York Yankees. Take, for instance, the Yankees' decision to trade veterans for prospects at last August's trade deadline. For another example, consider this: the Yankees haven't pursued more relief help this winter due to a strapped budget.

That's according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, who reports the Yankees have tried to create financial breathing room by trading Starlin Castro, Chase Headley, and/or Brett Gardner -- only to find little interest:

Meanwhile, the Yankees have been unable to deal (or even find interest) in Brett Gardner, Chase Headley or Starlin Castro, who they let some clubs know was available. To date, that has kept them from pushing fervently for a reliever.

It's probably not too surprising that the Yankees could not find a taker, considering that -- when viewed from the right perspective -- each of the three is coming off a disappointing 2016 and is owed some cash.

To wit, Gardner is entering his age-33 season after posting his lowest OPS+ since 2011; he's due more than $25 million over the next seasons -- and that's including a buyout on his 2019 option.

Headley, meanwhile, again failed to match his offensive production from his first half-season in the Bronx. He's got $26 million more coming his way through the 2017 season.

Then there's Castro, who posted better numbers over his previous effort. Still, he's been a disappointment, and one who will bring home more than $30 million over the next three seasons.

Obviously you can author a more positive spin of each if you'd like -- and the Yankees would like you to -- but it's understandable why other clubs passed on trading for any of the lot. That's too bad for the Yankees, all the same.