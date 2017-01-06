MLB Hot Stove trades: Mariners make another deal, send Karns to Royals for Dyson

Not long after sending Seth Smith to the Orioles in exchange for Yovani Gallardo, the Mariners on Friday also traded right-hander Nate Karns to the Royals for outfielder Jarrod Dyson.

Dyson, 32, is a standout defensive center fielder who's also stolen 176 bases in 550 career games while being caught just 30 times. For his career, he's also taken the extra base and impressive 64 percent of the time. With the bat, he's hit .260/.325/.353 across parts of seven big-league seasons. In 2016, he put up an OPS+ of 94 in 107 games for Kansas City.

Dyson's third-year arbitration-eligible for 2017 and eligible for free agency next offseason. In Seattle, Dyson figures to see time at all three outfield positions.

On the Royals' side of things, Karns, 29, owns an ERA+ of 90 and a K/BB ratio of 2.43 in parts of four major-league seasons. Of his 54 career games pitched, 46 have been starts. Last season, he registered an ERA of 5.15 in 94 1/3 innings for Seattle. He's primarily a fastball-curveball pitcher whose four-seamer sits in the mid-90s.