MLB Hot Stove trades: Mariners make another deal, send Karns to Royals for Dyson
The outfielder is headed to Seattle, and the right-hander goes to Kansas City
Not long after sending Seth Smith to the Orioles in exchange for Yovani Gallardo, the Mariners on Friday also traded right-hander Nate Karns to the Royals for outfielder Jarrod Dyson.
Dyson, 32, is a standout defensive center fielder who's also stolen 176 bases in 550 career games while being caught just 30 times. For his career, he's also taken the extra base and impressive 64 percent of the time. With the bat, he's hit .260/.325/.353 across parts of seven big-league seasons. In 2016, he put up an OPS+ of 94 in 107 games for Kansas City.
Dyson's third-year arbitration-eligible for 2017 and eligible for free agency next offseason. In Seattle, Dyson figures to see time at all three outfield positions.
On the Royals' side of things, Karns, 29, owns an ERA+ of 90 and a K/BB ratio of 2.43 in parts of four major-league seasons. Of his 54 career games pitched, 46 have been starts. Last season, he registered an ERA of 5.15 in 94 1/3 innings for Seattle. He's primarily a fastball-curveball pitcher whose four-seamer sits in the mid-90s.
Our Latest Stories
-
Dealing Mariners trying to win now
Seattle has been among the most active teams this offseason, and that's with good reason
-
Encarnacion's deal has attendance bonus
He can earn another million bucks each year if fans fill Progressive Field
-
O's, Mariners swap Gallardo for Smith
The O's get the bat they need while the Mariners add rotation depth
-
New WBC rule lets teams add pitchers
Team USA is surely happy to hear this
-
Here is Fred McGriff's Hall of Fame case
Is consistent excellence and longevity enough to get McGriff into Cooperstown? It hasn't so...
-
Reds' Phillips vetoed trade in November
This time around it was a potential deal to the Braves
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre