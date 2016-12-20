MLB Hot stove trades: Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies

The Red Sox have reportedly traded right-hander Clay Buchholz to the Phillies in exchange for second base prospect Josh Tobias. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was the first to report the deal, and the Phillies soon thereafter announced that the trade was official.

Buchholz, 32, for his career has pitched to a 3.96 ERA/109 ERA+ across parts of 10 big-league seasons. He's made a pair of All-Star teams and in 2010 finished sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting. This past season, he disappointed with a 95 ERA+ and career-worst 1.69 K/BB ratio in 21 starts and 16 relief appearances. Health and durability have long been concerns for Buchholz -- he's never topped 200 innings in a season -- as has consistency. However, he has proved capable of pitching like a frontline starter, at least for short stretches. Buchholz is owed $13.5 million for the upcoming season, and no cash is reportedly involved in the deal. He's eligible for free agency following the 2017 season.

In Philly, the hope is that Buchholz will stabilize a rotation that also includes Jeremy Hellickson, Aaron Nola, Vincent Velasquez, and Jerad Eickhoff. While the Phillies don't look like contenders just yet, Buchholz figures to provide them innings, and he's also an expiring contract that could be of appeal to contending teams leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline. To make room on the roster for Buchholz, the Phillies have designated third baseman Richie Shaffer for assignment.

Boston was willing to move Buchholz after their blockbuster trade for Chris Sale gave them a seeming surplus in the rotation. Right now, Boston's starting five will be Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Drew Pomeranz. Knuckleballer Steven Wright is still on the roster for depth.

On Boston's side, Tobias, 24 and a former 10th-rounder out of the University of Florida, has hit .301/.362/.439 in parts of two minor-league seasons. In 2016, he reached the High-A Florida State League.