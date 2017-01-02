MLB Hot Stove update: Here are the 10 best available free agents still unsigned

The calendar has flipped over to 2017 and a new year has begun. In about six weeks, pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to spring training all across Florida and Arizona, and the long journey that is the 2017 baseball season will begin. Six weeks sounds so close, doesn't it? And yet, it's still so far away.

These last six weeks before spring training are the bargain-hunting weeks of the offseason. Clubs will scour the free-agent market looking for good deals to bolster their roster as players begin to get a little nervous about their employment for the upcoming season. The best players still get paid, no doubt. The second- and third-tier guys usually end up the best value buys.

So, with that in mind, let's look at the 10 best free agents still available now that we're in 2017. We're going to base this on our 2016-17 Free Agent Tracker, rankings we here at CBSSports.com put together at the very beginning of the offseason. Let's dive in, shall we?

Jose Bautista is the best player left in free agency. USATSI

Why is he still available? A few reasons. One, the Toronto Blue Jays made Jose Bautista the qualifying offer, and teams don't want to surrender their first-round draft pick. Two, he turned 36 in October and had some injury problems last year, so age-related decline is a concern. And three, some people just don't like him. Even with former teammate Edwin Encarnacion off the board, the market is still saturated with right-handed power hitters who fit best at DH, like Bautista.

Which teams are the best fits? The Blue Jays remain the best fit and the two sides are talking. They wouldn't have to give up their draft pick to re-sign their own player, they certainly need another outfielder, and they would benefit from Bautista's marquee value more than any other team. It's the best fit for Bautista, too. He would remain in the AL, allowing him to DH from time to time, plus he's a rock star in Toronto. The Baltimore Orioles , Tampa Bay Rays , Oakland Athletics , Houston Astros , Texas Rangers , St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants could all get involved. We shouldn't rule out the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox either.

Why is he still available? Like Bautista, Mark Trumbo received the qualifying offer and is attached to draft pick compensation, and he's a right-handed power hitter stuck in a market with several lower cost alternatives. Trumbo also isn't a great on-base player -- even during his career year in 2016, he still managed only a .316 on-base percentage. He doesn't offer a whole lot outside the home runs, but fortunately for him, Trumbo sure hits a lot of homers. Power pays.

Which teams are the best fits? The Orioles are the best fit even though they've reportedly pulled their offer. Baltimore has a great big opening at DH and wouldn't have to surrender its first rounder to re-sign Trumbo. The Blue Jays, Rays, A's, Astros, Rangers and Cardinals are other teams to watch.

Need a catcher? Matt Wieters is still on the market. USATSI

Why is he still available? Matt Wieters is coming off the worst offensive season of his career, plus the various pitch-framing metrics don't like him. Also, he'll turn 31 in May, which means he's closing in on the age when many catchers turn into pumpkins. Still, quality catchers are very hard to find, and Wieters has a solid track record. I'm surprised there has been so little interest this offseason.

Which teams are the best fits? The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves are said to be in the mix and they're the best suitors given their needs behind the plate. Washington did acquire Derek Norris several weeks ago, which complicates things. I suppose a return to the O's isn't out of the question as long as Wieters is willing to share time with the recently signed Welington Castillo . The Colorado Rockies are a potential suitor as well. Sleeper team: the New York Mets , who may have soured on Travis d'Arnaud and/or Kevin Plawecki .

Why is he still available? Again, a righty power bat in a market loaded with them. Chris Carter did lead the NL with 41 home runs in 2016 -- Trumbo led the AL with 47, so the two home run champs are unemployed at the moment -- but he also led the league in strikeouts (206), which is a big drawback. Carter is also a liability in the field. He has enormous power, but with that power will come a lot of strikeouts and runs lost defensively.

Which teams are the best fits? Whichever teams miss out on Bautista and Trumbo, basically. That means the Orioles, Blue Jays, Rays, Athletics, Astros and Rangers. Maybe the Cardinals too if they're willing to live with the defense and strikeouts. Teams are staying away from one-dimensional sluggers like Carter (and Trumbo) these days. That much is clear.

Mike Napoli clubbed 34 home runs in 2016. USATSI

Why is he still available? Stop me if you've heard this before: He's a right-handed power bat. This free-agent class offers a ton of those. Still does. Mike Napoli hit a career-high 34 home runs in 2016 but with them came a ton of strikeouts (194) and a miserable finish to the season (.612 OPS in September, .521 in the postseason). Napoli is a better defender than he gets credit for, though he won't win any Gold Gloves at first base. At 35, he's essentially an older version of Carter, who turned 30 last month.

Which teams are the best fits? The same clubs that I've listed for Bautista, Trumbo, and Carter: Orioles, Blue Jays, Rays, Athletics, Astros, Rangers and maybe the Cardinals too. Perhaps the Yankees or Red Sox sneak in, though it seems unlikely. There aren't many first base/DH jobs available, and the teams that have a need at those positions seem content to wait until one of these players caves and takes a club-friendly contract.

Why is he still available? This free-agent market was very thin on starting pitching and Jason Hammel is, by far, the best available starter remaining. He had a 3.83 ERA (105 ERA+) last season and has a 3.68 ERA (105 ERA+) over the past three years, so he has been consistently solid. There are red flags though. Hammel failed to complete four innings in three of his final seven starts in 2016, allowing 35 runs in 32 1/3 innings during that time. Also, his regular season ended due to tightness in his elbow and he was not on the Chicago Cubs ' postseason roster.

Which teams are the best fits? It would be easier to list the teams that don't need a starter at this point, right? The Red Sox, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians jump to mind as clubs that are set in the rotation. Hammel would be a fit for every other team in the league. The Yankees, Rangers, Miami Marlins , Kansas City Royals , San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners stand out the most for their need for another starter.

Greg Holland has not appeared in a game since September 2015. USATSI

Why is he still available? Greg Holland has not been in a game since September 2015 due to Tommy John surgery, so teams haven't seen him pitch competitively in well over a year. He held a showcase event for scouts in November and reportedly sat in the low-90s with his fastball, down a few ticks from his peak. I also think Holland and his agent planned to wait until the top free-agent closers ( Aroldis Chapman , Kenley Jansen , Mark Melancon ) all signed to open up the market a bit. Now that those three are off the board, Holland is the best available closer, even after Tommy John surgery.

Which teams are the best fits? The Nationals, who paid big to get Adam Eaton and are very much in win-now mode, are the most obvious suitor because they're a no-doubt contender and in need of a closer. Holland surely wants to return to the ninth inning and Washington offers the best chance to close and win right away. The Royals, Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates could also offer ninth-inning work. If Holland is willing to be a setup man, basically every team in the league would love to have him.

Why is he still available? It's easy to forget Michael Saunders was an All-Star last season. He had an incredible start with the Blue Jays but he crashed hard in the second half (.638 OPS). Also, Saunders has an ugly injury history. He played only nine games in 2015 due to knee trouble and played only 416 of 810 possible games from 2011-15 due to various injuries. Saunders isn't a good defensive outfielder anymore, and despite his 2016 success against southpaws (.927 OPS), his track record suggests he needs a platoon partner (career .686 OPS vs. LHP).

Which teams are the best fits? The same clubs that could be involved in the right-handed power bats like Napoli and Carter. That means the Orioles, first and foremost, as well as the Blue Jays, Rangers, Rays, Athletics and Astros. Rebuilding NL clubs like the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds could be potential landing spots depending on their willingness to tolerate Saunders' defense.

A hamstring injury ended Luis Valbuena's season in July. USATSI

Why is he still available? A hamstring injury and a subsequent setback that required surgery ended Luis Valbuena 's season in July, so I imagine his medicals are throwing a wrench into things. Also, Valbuena is passable at best at third base and history suggests he could use a platoon partner. Still, 20-homer pop and enough walks to post above-average on-base percentages should be enough to get a guy signed, you would think.

Which teams are the best fits? A shockingly small number of teams need third base help. The hot corner is loaded around the majors. The Braves and Padres could offer starting third base jobs right away, possibly the Minnesota Twins too if they're willing to move Miguel Sano to DH full-time. If Valbuena expresses a willingness to take a part-time role -- he might not have a choice at this point -- his market would really open up.

Why is he still available? Tyson Ross made one start last year -- he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings on Opening Day -- before landing on the disabled list with a shoulder issue. Then, in October, he needed surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, a potentially serious nerve issue, and the most optimistic timetables have him returning in the spring. Those arm problems are why Ross, who was one of baseball's best pitchers from 2013-15, is still on the market.

Which teams are the best fits? It's only a matter of time until a club rolls the dice and hands Ross a one-year contract. The Cubs have been connected him most recently. Ross is not someone a team could pencil into the Opening Day rotation given the injuries, so he's essentially a lottery ticket. All 30 teams would love to sign the guy. As a reclamation project looking to rebuild value, an NL team in a pitcher-friendly home ballpark makes the most sense for Ross. The Los Angeles Dodgers , Giants and Padres, his former employer, all jump to mind. The Mariners and Athletics could be possibilities if Ross wants to say close to home on the West Coast.

The Next Five: Brett Anderson , Colby Rasmus , Doug Fister , Brandon Moss , Sergio Romo