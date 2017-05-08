MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Edwin Encarnacion returns to Toronto
Plus a surprising battle of first-place clubs
A third of the league is taking off the second Monday of May. But that still leaves 10 games on the docket, including three late games in California. We'll keep up with them all as part of our daily recap.
Scores
Baltimore Orioles
6, Nationals 4 (box score)
Toronto Blue Jays 4, Indians 2 (box score)
Mets 4, Giants 3 (box score)
New York Yankees 10, Cincinnati Reds 4 (box score)
St. Louis Cardinals 9, Miami Marlins 4 (box score)
Kansas City Royals 7, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies PPD
Padres 5, Rangers 1 (box score)
Oakland Athletics 3, Angels 2 (box score)
Los Angeles Dodgers 12, Pirates 1 (box score)
Homecoming night
Both Edwin Encarnacion and Matt Wieters returned to their old haunts for the first time since the winter.
Encarnacion and the Indians are up north to battle the Blue Jays. Here's footage of the Toronto crowd giving Encarnacion a standing ovation prior to his first at-bat (he reached on an infield single):
While it's early and the Blue Jays as a whole are a mess, it's worth noting Toronto's decision to sign Kendrys Morales over Encarnacion hasn't yet bit them. Encarnacion entered Monday with a 95 OPS+ in 130 plate appearances; Morales has a 99 mark in the same amount of playing time.
Wieters, conversely, is playing out of his mind. He's currently batting .274/.365/.476 with four home runs -- marks good for a 121 OPS+, which would be a full-season career-high. Here's how the Baltimore crowd welcomed him:
Thank you to all the @Orioles fans who gave Matt Wieters a warm welcome back to Baltimore.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 9, 2017
Put the "O" in standing ovation. #BeltwaySeriespic.twitter.com/3VNet8TLCD
There's no telling if Wieters will keep up this hitting for much longer, but the O's could use him right now -- Welington Castillo is on the DL and Caleb Joseph has more strikeouts (10) than times on base (eight).
Mancini keeps rolling
The Orioles knocked off the Nationals on Monday night, and part of the reason was Trey Mancini.
If you haven't kept up with Mancini, he's been an effective slugger during his brief big-league career. He homered three times in five games last season, and has carried the power production into 2017. On Monday, he hit his seventh home run over his first 71 plate appearances. Here it is:
10 homers in 26 career games qualifies as "Boom Boom" status. https://t.co/4yFJmM7MY7pic.twitter.com/7XHZ7SwvXd— MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2017
Mancini has his blemishes -- he's struck out 22 times versus three walks, and the O's seem to view him as a platoon player -- but all the same he's putting together some impressive tallies to begin his career.
Pillar shows off defensive genius
Kevin Pillar of the Blue Jays is one of the best defenders at baseball, regardless of the position. He showed why during Monday's game against the Indians. Take a look at his latest gem .
Quick hits
- Blue Jays C Russell Martin was placed on the DL due to irritation in his left shoulder. Martin has reportedly dealt with the malady since spring, with a recent collision causing it to worsen.
- Marlins 3B Martin Prado is headed back to the DL due to a strained hamstring. He missed most of April due to the same condition, one he suffered during the World Baseball Classic.
-
Jeremy Guthrie
is not pursuing a new contract, suggesting the 38-year-old could be coming to grips with retirement.
- Speaking of veterans hurtling toward retirement, the Braves released 1B Ryan Howard from his minor-league obligation .
- We're sending good vibes Pirates SP Jameson Taillon's way. He was treated Monday for suspected testicular cancer .
- The Braves made one other move, by the way, swapping left-handed reliever Kevin Chapman with the Twins for utility infielder Danny Santana.
- The Dodgers placed Brandon McCarthy on the DL due to soreness in his non-throwing shoulder. McCarthy gives the Dodgers five starters on the shelf, including Scott Kazmir and Brock Stewart, neither of whom has pitched this season.
- Cubs OF Jason Heyward has been shelved due to an injured knuckle.
- Angels OF Mike Trout's hamstring appears to be fine, per the MRI results.
