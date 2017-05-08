MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Edwin Encarnacion returns to Toronto

A third of the league is taking off the second Monday of May. But that still leaves 10 games on the docket, including three late games in California. We'll keep up with them all as part of our daily recap.

Scores

Baltimore Orioles 6, Nationals 4 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 4, Indians 2 (box score)

Mets 4, Giants 3 (box score)

New York Yankees 10, Cincinnati Reds 4 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 9, Miami Marlins 4 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 7, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies PPD

Padres 5, Rangers 1 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 3, Angels 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 12, Pirates 1 (box score)

Homecoming night



Both Edwin Encarnacion and Matt Wieters returned to their old haunts for the first time since the winter.

Encarnacion and the Indians are up north to battle the Blue Jays. Here's footage of the Toronto crowd giving Encarnacion a standing ovation prior to his first at-bat (he reached on an infield single):

While it's early and the Blue Jays as a whole are a mess, it's worth noting Toronto's decision to sign Kendrys Morales over Encarnacion hasn't yet bit them. Encarnacion entered Monday with a 95 OPS+ in 130 plate appearances; Morales has a 99 mark in the same amount of playing time.

Wieters, conversely, is playing out of his mind. He's currently batting .274/.365/.476 with four home runs -- marks good for a 121 OPS+, which would be a full-season career-high. Here's how the Baltimore crowd welcomed him:

Thank you to all the @Orioles fans who gave Matt Wieters a warm welcome back to Baltimore.



Put the "O" in standing ovation. #BeltwaySeriespic.twitter.com/3VNet8TLCD — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 9, 2017

There's no telling if Wieters will keep up this hitting for much longer, but the O's could use him right now -- Welington Castillo is on the DL and Caleb Joseph has more strikeouts (10) than times on base (eight).

Mancini keeps rolling

The Orioles knocked off the Nationals on Monday night, and part of the reason was Trey Mancini.

If you haven't kept up with Mancini, he's been an effective slugger during his brief big-league career. He homered three times in five games last season, and has carried the power production into 2017. On Monday, he hit his seventh home run over his first 71 plate appearances. Here it is:

10 homers in 26 career games qualifies as "Boom Boom" status. https://t.co/4yFJmM7MY7pic.twitter.com/7XHZ7SwvXd — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2017

Mancini has his blemishes -- he's struck out 22 times versus three walks, and the O's seem to view him as a platoon player -- but all the same he's putting together some impressive tallies to begin his career.

Pillar shows off defensive genius

Kevin Pillar of the Blue Jays is one of the best defenders at baseball, regardless of the position. He showed why during Monday's game against the Indians. Take a look at his latest gem .

