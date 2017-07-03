MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Orioles rotation keeps tumbling

Independence Day eve has a relatively light slate of baseball action, with just 10 games in all taking place. Nevertheless, we'll bring you all the day's news and scores here as things play out across the league. Let's jump in ...

Final scores

Brewers 8, Orioles 1 (box score)

Mets at Nationals 6:05 ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Phillies 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Yankees 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Cardinals 7:15 ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Rangers 8:05 ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Rockies 8:10 ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Twins 8:10 ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Athletics 9:05 ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Mariners 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

The Orioles' rotation has been terrible

Unsparing headline? Possibly. However, the Orioles coming into Monday's game against the Brewers ranked last in the AL with a rotation ERA of 5.53. As well, they rank last in rotation FIP with a mark of 5.36. (FIP, or Fielding Independent Pitching, is scaled to look like ERA but reflects just those outcomes that have nothing to do with fielding -- i.e., strikeouts, walks, and home runs allowed. As such, it's sometimes a better measure of raw pitching skill than ERA is.) So it's not as though the starters have been merely unlucky on batted-ball outcomes. They've just been bad. Also, things are getting worse ...

Month/Stat Orioles' rotation ERA Orioles' rotation FIP April 2017 4.26 4.83 May 2017 5.16 5.42 June 2017 7.18 5.87



Those aren't the trends you want to see. In matters related, the Orioles have tumbled from a season-best 12 games above .500 on May 9 to two games below .500, which is where they are after Monday's loss to the Brewers.

Also, those overall rotation numbers above don't include what happened on Monday. Here's what happened on Monday:

Wade Miley SP / Baltimore (vs. MIL, 7/3) IP: 1 2/3 H: 7 R: 7 ER: 7 SO: 2 BB: 2

Miley, suffice it to say, didn't reverse any of those troubling rotation trends noted above.

During Buck Showalter's quite successful run in Baltimore, he's papered over weak rotations by teasing a lot of multi-inning appearances from his bullpen (while also limiting appearances on consecutive days) and generally using a quick hook. This season, Zach Britton's injury has certainly complicated that approach, but the rotation has been too awful even to meet the Showalter-era low bar for starting pitchers. The O's are facing long postseason odds right now in the tough AL East, and they're only going to get longer unless the rotation gets better.

Oh, they might also need to work on their rundowns ...

Orlando Arcia with shades of Benny the Jet. pic.twitter.com/JaRfcIUmM4 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2017

Devers keeps putting pressure on Red Sox

Red Sox 3B prospect Rafael Devers came into Monday batting .306/.370/.590 in 71 games for Double-A Portland, and he's putting up those absurd numbers despite being the Eastern League's youngest position player (he's 20 years and 252 days old). Then on Monday Devers went out and did this ...

Larduhmercy, that's a bomb. That's Devers' 18th homer of the season. While no one expects a 20-year-old to dominate the high minors in such a fashion, it's worth noting that Devers was a consensus top-20 overall prospect coming into 2017. Devers' defense at third base has its detractors, but this Alex Speier piece in the Boston Globe shows that some evaluators think Devers is just fine at the hot corner.

Speaking of the hot corner, the Sox have serious issues there at the big-league level. Coming into Monday's slate, Red Sox third basemen in 2017 have combined to "hit" .218/.269/.329. Compare that to the league-average third baseman in 2017, who has a line of .252/.326/.434 (and bear in mind that those numbers have the Sox's bad production baked into them). Pablo Sandoval and Deven Marrero have logged most of the playing time at third. Marrero projects as a poor hitter going forward, and there's little reason to believe Sandoval has much to offer given his recent history. Brock Holt might normally be an option, but he's been sidelined all year with vertigo and is very much an unknown quantity, at least in the near-term.

That brings us back to Devers. The Sox certainly don't want to rush and will almost certainly give him time at Triple-A before summoning him to Boston. However, before dipping into the somewhat uninspiring trade market for third basemen and further eroding the farm system, why not ramp up Devers' timeline just a bit? They need the help, and Devers, even making the leap from Double-A, offers more immediate value than any other in-house option and probably more than any reasonable trade acquisition.

Devers probably isn't going to stop hitting, but will the Sox start noticing?

Quick hits