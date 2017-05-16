MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Rays-Indians turns into a slugfest
Only eight games on Monday night, but we're still here to run everything down
Monday's schedule is relatively light as 14 of the 30 MLB teams will enjoy an off-day. Come check out our daily recap of everything that happened in the baseball world, won't you?
Monday's scores
- Cleveland Indians 8, Tampa Bay Rays 7 (box score)
- Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Houston Astros at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)
- New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)
- Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)
Great pitching matchup turns into slugfest early
In running down the pitching matchups on Monday evening, the Rays sending Chris Archer to the hill against Carlos Carrasco of the Indians looked like it had potential to be a dandy.
It wasn't.
Carrasco would allow a Logan Morrison RBI double in the first inning before Archer was knocked around the yard for five runs in the bottom of the first. The big blow was Lonnie Chisenhall 's three-run homer.
Carrasco wouldn't settle in and the score ran all the way to 7-5 Indians through four innings.
Archer would end up allowing six runs on five hits in five innings. He walked six.
Carrasco had to leave the start with pectoral tightness . Before he departed, he allowed five runs on six hits while walking three in just 3 2/3 innings.
We don't need reminders that baseball is unpredictable. We get them everyday.
Quick hits
- The Texas Rangers have lost Carlos Gomez for four-to-six weeks .
- The Diamondbacks have placed A.J. Pollock on the disabled list .
- Boston Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz had an MRI and it came back clean, so he's fine to resume baseball activities. He was removed from the game Sunday due to tightness in his triceps.
- Red Sox RHP Tyler Thornburg will have tests on his shoulder Monday after experiencing more discomfort and fatigue, according to the Boston Herald. Thornburg has yet to pitch due to ongoing shoulder trouble.
- Brewers RHP Junior Guerra will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday, the team announced. Guerra left his Opening Day start with a calf injury and hasn't pitched since.
- Angels 3B Yunel Escobar is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to the Los Angeles Times. He suffered a hamstring strain over the weekend.
- Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera has a torn ligament in his thumb but wants to play through it, he told the New York Daily News. He aggravated the injury over the weekend and has lingering soreness.
- The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly listening to trade offers for RHP Jeremy Hellickson . We're buying this rumor .
