MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Rays-Indians turns into a slugfest

Monday's schedule is relatively light as 14 of the 30 MLB teams will enjoy an off-day. Come check out our daily recap of everything that happened in the baseball world, won't you?

Monday's scores

Cleveland Indians 8, Tampa Bay Rays 7 (box score)

8, 7 (box score) Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Houston Astros at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Great pitching matchup turns into slugfest early

In running down the pitching matchups on Monday evening, the Rays sending Chris Archer to the hill against Carlos Carrasco of the Indians looked like it had potential to be a dandy.

It wasn't.

Carrasco would allow a Logan Morrison RBI double in the first inning before Archer was knocked around the yard for five runs in the bottom of the first. The big blow was Lonnie Chisenhall 's three-run homer.

Carrasco wouldn't settle in and the score ran all the way to 7-5 Indians through four innings.

Archer would end up allowing six runs on five hits in five innings. He walked six.

Carrasco had to leave the start with pectoral tightness . Before he departed, he allowed five runs on six hits while walking three in just 3 2/3 innings.

We don't need reminders that baseball is unpredictable. We get them everyday.

Quick hits