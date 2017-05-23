MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Rockies' Hoffman pitches gem

Only nine games here on this Monday night, but that still means that 60 percent of the league is playing. That's not bad. Let's take a journey around the league to cover everything worth knowing in MLB action.

Monday's games

Colorado Rockies 8, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)

New York Yankees 4, Kansas City Royals 2 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 5, Cleveland Indians 1 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 14, Baltimore Orioles 7 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Hoffman with career-best start for Rockies

The Rockies entered Monday night in first place in the NL West and with the second-best record in the NL. They've done so without much help from two of their most talented pitchers, either. Jon Gray has made only three starts and Jeff Hoffman only one. Hoffman is only 24, was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft and was the main piece going back to Colorado in the Troy Tulowitzki trade. He was ranked 36th on Baseball America's top 100 prospects list heading into the season.

Through seven career starts, before Monday, Hoffman had shown flashes of his immense upside but hadn't really put it all together.

That changed Monday in Philadelphia.

Hoffman was brilliant. In seven innings, he allowed only one run on three hits while striking out seven and not walking anyone. He worked in a very good curveball where needed and was never really in any trouble at all.

Hoffman previously had only one career quality start and that was with three earned runs allowed in six innings; he walked four while striking out three and also coughed up two home runs. His best career start before this one was probably his Oct. 1 outing last season, when he gave up one run in five innings, striking out seven and walking two.

This one was superior and has to give the Rockies confidence. It's not fair to say something like "everything is going right" for them, either. It hasn't. They've had several key injuries and a few slow starts, such as Carlos Gonzalez .

No matter, the Rockies are 29-17 and in first place.

Yankees rely on the long ball again

The Yankees grabbed the victory on Monday, moving them to 26-16, which is good for the second-best record in the AL. Their four runs came on a solo Brett Gardner homer, a two-run Didi Gregorius shot and a Chris Carter solo job. On that front, here comes our stat of the night:

Yankees all 4 runs via home runs tonight.



Have scored 51.3% of runs on HRs this season, 2nd-highest in MLB. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 23, 2017

Katie later pointed out that the MLB record for a percentage of runs coming via the home run in a season is 53.1 percent by the 2010 Toronto Blue Jays .

Let's zero in on Gardner for a quick second, too. The homer on Monday was his ninth of the season. That's a 162-game pace of 35. His career high for a single season is 17 and he had only seven last year in 634 plate appearances. What gives? Well, he's hitting the ball with more authority. Coming into Monday, Gardner's hard-hit percentage on the season was 35.5 after only 25.8 last year. He's putting more than 22 percent of his fly balls into the seats compared to 5.9 percent last year.

If you're gonna start driving the ball a lot harder into the air, especially as a lefty in that ballpark, good things are gonna happen.

Oh and related: Aaron Judge got his own chambers in Yankee Stadium .

Quick hits