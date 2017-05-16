MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates, news: Slammin' Astros stay hot

Monday's schedule is relatively light as 14 of the 30 MLB teams will enjoy an off-day. Come check out our daily recap of everything that happened in the baseball world, won't you?

Monday's scores

Cleveland Indians 8, Tampa Bay Rays 7 (box score)

8, 7 (box score) Atlanta Braves 10, Toronto Blue Jays 6 (box score)

10, 6 (box score) Houston Astros 7, Miami Marlins 2 (box score)

7, 2 (box score) New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Great pitching matchup turns into slugfest early

In running down the pitching matchups on Monday evening, the Rays sending Chris Archer to the hill against Carlos Carrasco of the Indians looked like it had potential to be a dandy.

It wasn't.

Carrasco would allow a Logan Morrison RBI double in the first inning before Archer was knocked around the yard for five runs in the bottom of the first. The big blow was Lonnie Chisenhall 's three-run homer.

Carrasco wouldn't settle in and the score ran all the way to 7-5 Indians through four innings.

Archer would end up allowing six runs on five hits in five innings. He walked six.

Carrasco had to leave the start with pectoral tightness . Before he departed, he allowed five runs on six hits while walking three in just 3 2/3 innings.

We don't need reminders that baseball is unpredictable. We get them everyday. The start between Archer and Carrasco was one. Or how about this, which came later in the game?

For the first time since they became teammates, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen each gave up a run in the same game. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 16, 2017

Still, the Indians had enough cushion to come out on top.

Slammin' Astros stay hot

The Astros entered Monday with baseball's best record at 26-12, having won 11 of their last 14 games. They would go without a hit for a little bit on Monday against Marlins starter Dan Straily , but he took an Evan Gattis line drive off the arm -- and it was visibly swelling with him on the mound -- and was removed after the fifth inning.

It didn't take the Astros long to get to the Marlins' bullpen, as Yuli Gurriel would club a grand slam in the sixth inning:

That was the Astros' third grand slam of the month, tying a team record for slams in a month -- and it's only May 15. Every other team has combined for just four grand slams this month, too, so it's quite the surge.

They would tack on a few more runs, including on a Jose Altuve solo shot, and cruise to victory. That's not surprising for them to win. That's what they do.

Braves end Blue Jays' streak

For the first time all season, the Blue Jays had gotten hot. They entered Monday's game having won five straight games and 11 of their last 15, climbing to within four games of .500. They hadn't been that close since they were 1-5.

The Braves would put a stop to that with a beatdown reminiscent of the Jays' first few weeks this season. The Braves' scoring was pretty steady, scoring two runs in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. The big blow in the latter case was a Freddie Freeman three-run shot. In case you're wondering, he's still out of his mind, carrying a .338/.452/.738 triple slash with 13 homers so far this season.

Also, he's homered off every team he's faced this year:

.@FreddieFreeman5’s played against 10 teams this season.



He’s taken all of them deep. (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/ThtMLBxgly — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 16, 2017

Have a year, Freddie.

Quick hits