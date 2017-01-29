MLB Network to air Jim Leyland special on Tuesday

Nearly all baseball fans will love this

Baseball lifer Jim Leyland is one of those guys that pretty much every baseball fan should love. It's not relegated to Pirates, Marlins and Tigers fans. He's almost universally loved, which is funny given that he could be so abrasive at times.

An MLB Network special, "Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball" perfectly captures all of the above. It's set to air Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Here's a two-minute-plus clip of what's in store:

Also covered is the famous cuss-out of Barry Bonds in spring training (see it here on YouTube, and be advised there's some language many find offensive, as it isn't censored). On that particular incident, Bonds says:

"To me, he was right. He knows that and I know that. No player is supposed to be on his coach like that and Leyland came over and did the right thing, and I told him, 'Skip, you don't ever have to apologize to me for that. You were right.'"

In all, the special is worth the time for anyone who likes or even simply admires Leyland's work. He's a character. A damn good one.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

