MLB Opening Day 2017: How to watch, live stream Yankees vs. Rays, Cubs vs. Cardinals and Giants vs. D-Backs on Sunday

The 2017 Major League Baseball season gets underway Sunday with a triple-header on national TV. We’ll see the Yankees at Rays followed by the Giants at Diamondbacks and then the defending World Series champion Cubs face the Cardinals in St. Louis to cap things off.

We’ll have a live blog, which promises to be chock full of witty snark and astounding baseball knowledge, right in this very spot to make everything extra entertaining, so be sure to check back all throughout the day Sunday to keep up with the action.

Here’s how to watch the three games live on TV or online.

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

Where: Tropicana Field

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Masahiro Tanaka gets the ball for the Yankees while Chris Archer will start for the Rays. Both are plenty capable of making this a pitchers’ duel.

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Field

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

A battle of NL West pitchers who have contended for the Cy Young in the past few years takes place here, with Madison Bumgarner squaring off against Zack Greinke. Greinke looks to bounce back from a poor 2016 season while Bumgarner might be ready to step up and win his first Cy Young.

When: 8:35 p.m. ET

Where: Busch Stadium

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

A beauty of a pitching matchup awaits here as well, with lefty Jon Lester -- fresh off finishing second in Cy Young voting -- going against right-handed Carlos Martinez. Also of note, Dexter Fowler will lead off the Cardinals against his former team.