MLB Opening Day 2017: Live scores, updates, how to watch, live stream every Monday game

The 2017 Major League Baseball season officially kicked off on Sunday, with three nationally televised games. Yet the rest of the league gets underway on Monday. Just below, you’ll find our running blog covering all the Opening Day action. Below the blog, you’ll find all the essentials on how to watch all 12 Opening Day games live on TV or online. Let’s do this (for app users, click here to see the live updates ) ...

When: Monday, 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Nationals Park

TV: FoxSports Florida, MASN

Streaming: MLB.tv

Edinson Volquez makes his Marlins debut, hoping to validate their decision to hand him $22 million during the winter. The Nationals, meanwhile, will send out Stephen Strasburg . On paper, this one favors the Nats.

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

Where: Citi Field

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Not the opener the Braves are most looking forward to -- that would be the one christening SunTrust park. Nonetheless, the Julio Teheran-Noah Syndergaard pitching matchup should be fun. Besides, these teams are competing for Kelly Johnson ’s heart.

When: Monday, 2:05 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park

TV: Root Sports Pittsburgh, NESN

Streaming: MLB.tv

Though seemingly a matchup more befitting of the Grapefruit League, it’s hard to pass on Gerrit Cole taking on Rick Porcello . Both are making the first Opening Day starts of their careers.

When: Monday, 2:10 p.m. ET

Where: Miller Park

TV: Root Sports Rocky Mountain, FoxSports Wisconsin

Streaming: MLB.tv

The Rockies are a trendy darkhorse pick to claim a wild-card spot. The Brewers will be that in a year’s time. Jon Gray-Junior Guerra has a chance to be a lot of fun, too.

When: Monday, 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Camden Yards

TV: WJZ, MASN 2, Sportsnet

Streaming: MLB.tv

The last of the American League East teams to begin their seasons. Marco Estrada’s finesse game will face Kevin Gausman’s power arsenal. Expect home runs.

When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field (formerly known as US Cellular Field)

TV: Fox Sports Detroit, CSN Chicago

Streaming: MLB.tv

Justin Verlander-Jose Quintana promises to be one of the best pitching matchups of the day. This is also a neat little study in contrasts -- the Tigers changed little this winter, the White Sox changed a lot.

When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Target Field

TV: Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports North

Streaming: MLB.tv

The other pair of American League Central teams to open their schedules against one another. Danny Duffy authored one of baseball’s biggest breakouts in 2016. Ervin Santana , on the other hand, remains a reliable mid-rotation starter. This one isn’t high on sizzle, but could be interesting nonetheless.

When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Great American Ball Park

TV: CSN Philly, FoxSports Ohio

Streaming: MLB.tv

The best reason to tune into this clash of rebuilding teams is to experience the saddest of possible words: Scott Feldman , Opening Day starter. Jeremy Hellickson will get the nod for the Phillies.

When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Undoubtedly the most mismatched starting pitcher matchup there is on Monday. Clayton Kershaw , the best pitcher in baseball, will oppose Jhoulys Chacin . With due respect to Chacin, he’s out of his element here.

When: Monday, 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Globe Life Park

TV: ESPN, SportsTime Ohio, FoxSports Southwest

Streaming: MLB.tv, Watch ESPN

In case you were wondering what an Indians-Rangers ALCS matchup would’ve looked like. It’s hard to beat Corey Kulber-Yu Darvish, and this’ll be the first time Mike Napoli plays the Indians since they chose to pass on re-signing him in favor of Edwin Encarnacion .

When: Monday, 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Minute Maid Park

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Root Sports Southwest

Streaming: MLB.tv

Everyone’s opinion differ on the exact order, but the Mariners and Astros are almost universally considered two of the top three teams in the American League West. Felix Hernandez versus Dallas Keuchel is interesting, too, in the sense that both are aces coming off down seasons.

When: Monday, 10:05 p.m. ET

Where: Oakland Coliseum

TV: Fox Sports West, CSN Bay Area, ESPN 2

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

The flipside of the M’s-Astros series. Still, this game features Mike Trout , and that’s about all you need, right?