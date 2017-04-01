MLB Opening Day 2017: Live scores, updates, how to watch, live stream every Monday game
The season gets underway for most teams on Monday
The 2017 Major League Baseball season officially kicked off on Sunday, with three nationally televised games. Yet the rest of the league gets underway on Monday. Just below, you’ll find our running blog covering all the Opening Day action. Below the blog, you’ll find all the essentials on how to watch all 12 Opening Day games live on TV or online. Let’s do this (for app users, click here to see the live updates ) ...
Marlins at Nationals
When: Monday, 1:05 p.m. ET
Where: Nationals Park
TV: FoxSports Florida, MASN
Streaming: MLB.tv
Edinson Volquez makes his Marlins debut, hoping to validate their decision to hand him $22 million during the winter. The Nationals, meanwhile, will send out Stephen Strasburg . On paper, this one favors the Nats.
Braves at Mets
When: 1:10 p.m. ET
Where: Citi Field
TV: ESPN
Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Not the opener the Braves are most looking forward to -- that would be the one christening SunTrust park. Nonetheless, the Julio Teheran-Noah Syndergaard pitching matchup should be fun. Besides, these teams are competing for Kelly Johnson ’s heart.
Pirates at Red Sox
When: Monday, 2:05 p.m. ET
Where: Fenway Park
TV: Root Sports Pittsburgh, NESN
Streaming: MLB.tv
Though seemingly a matchup more befitting of the Grapefruit League, it’s hard to pass on Gerrit Cole taking on Rick Porcello . Both are making the first Opening Day starts of their careers.
Rockies at Brewers
When: Monday, 2:10 p.m. ET
Where: Miller Park
TV: Root Sports Rocky Mountain, FoxSports Wisconsin
Streaming: MLB.tv
The Rockies are a trendy darkhorse pick to claim a wild-card spot. The Brewers will be that in a year’s time. Jon Gray-Junior Guerra has a chance to be a lot of fun, too.
Blue Jays at Orioles
When: Monday, 3:05 p.m. ET
Where: Camden Yards
TV: WJZ, MASN 2, Sportsnet
Streaming: MLB.tv
The last of the American League East teams to begin their seasons. Marco Estrada’s finesse game will face Kevin Gausman’s power arsenal. Expect home runs.
Tigers at White Sox
When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field (formerly known as US Cellular Field)
TV: Fox Sports Detroit, CSN Chicago
Streaming: MLB.tv
Justin Verlander-Jose Quintana promises to be one of the best pitching matchups of the day. This is also a neat little study in contrasts -- the Tigers changed little this winter, the White Sox changed a lot.
Royals at Twins
When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET
Where: Target Field
TV: Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports North
Streaming: MLB.tv
The other pair of American League Central teams to open their schedules against one another. Danny Duffy authored one of baseball’s biggest breakouts in 2016. Ervin Santana , on the other hand, remains a reliable mid-rotation starter. This one isn’t high on sizzle, but could be interesting nonetheless.
Phillies at Reds
When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET
Where: Great American Ball Park
TV: CSN Philly, FoxSports Ohio
Streaming: MLB.tv
The best reason to tune into this clash of rebuilding teams is to experience the saddest of possible words: Scott Feldman , Opening Day starter. Jeremy Hellickson will get the nod for the Phillies.
Padres at Dodgers
When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET
Where: Dodger Stadium
TV: ESPN
Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Undoubtedly the most mismatched starting pitcher matchup there is on Monday. Clayton Kershaw , the best pitcher in baseball, will oppose Jhoulys Chacin . With due respect to Chacin, he’s out of his element here.
Indians at Rangers
When: Monday, 7:05 p.m. ET
Where: Globe Life Park
TV: ESPN, SportsTime Ohio, FoxSports Southwest
Streaming: MLB.tv, Watch ESPN
In case you were wondering what an Indians-Rangers ALCS matchup would’ve looked like. It’s hard to beat Corey Kulber-Yu Darvish, and this’ll be the first time Mike Napoli plays the Indians since they chose to pass on re-signing him in favor of Edwin Encarnacion .
Mariners at Astros
When: Monday, 8:10 p.m. ET
Where: Minute Maid Park
TV: Root Sports Northwest, Root Sports Southwest
Streaming: MLB.tv
Everyone’s opinion differ on the exact order, but the Mariners and Astros are almost universally considered two of the top three teams in the American League West. Felix Hernandez versus Dallas Keuchel is interesting, too, in the sense that both are aces coming off down seasons.
Angels at Athletics
When: Monday, 10:05 p.m. ET
Where: Oakland Coliseum
TV: Fox Sports West, CSN Bay Area, ESPN 2
Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
The flipside of the M’s-Astros series. Still, this game features Mike Trout , and that’s about all you need, right?
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre