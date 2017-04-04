MLB Opening Day 2017: Mariners' Felix Hernandez leaves start with groin issue

Mariners ace Felix Hernandez was lifted from his Monday night start against the Astros after just five innings. The team later announced that Hernandez left the game because of groin tightness.

Although Hernandez remained in the game and continued pitching, he may have hurt himself while covering first base:

Felix Hernandez comes up limping after breaking late to first base on a one-out grounder to first. Cano waves the trainer to the mound. — Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) April 4, 2017

Hernandez wound up pitching solidly against an imposing Houston lineup, as he allowed two runs over those five innings, while striking out six and walking none. He also spotted 45 of his 65 pitches for strikes. On the downside, he allowed multiple home runs in an Opening Day start for the first time.

Looking forward, the Mariners certainly hope this isn’t a lingering injury. Hernandez is essential to the success of the Seattle rotation even in the best of times, but right now it’s worth remembering that they’re without Drew Smyly for some time .