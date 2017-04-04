MLB Opening Day 2017: Scores, results, everything you need to know from Monday's games

Major League Baseball got underway for 2017 on Sunday with a trio of games, but Monday is still technically known as “Opening Day,” as the other 24 teams all played their first game of the season. Well, except two that got rained out ( Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox ).

With everyone else, let’s give a quick rundown of what we saw. As usual, let’s not go crazy in overreacting here. Madison Bumgarner hit two homers on Sunday while Kris Bryant looked absolutely lost at the plate. Outliers happen in single-game samples. Ervin Santana isn’t going to have a better year than Corey Kluber , for example, even if things looked otherwise on Monday. So keep in mind that we’ve seen each team (other than the two mentioned earlier) play 0.6 percent of the season.

Let’s start with the day’s final scores:

Baltimore Orioles get revenge

The Orioles season ended in 2016 on a Toronto Blue Jays walk-off home run in the AL Wild Card game. It was extra innings, too. On Opening Day, the Orioles pulled the ol’ switcharoo, with Mark Trumbo hitting a historic walk-off home run in the 11th inning.

Now, obviously knocking a team out of the playoffs is a whole different animal from finishing on top in the first game of the season, but it’s a new day and that’s gotta be a nice feeling in that locker room to strike such a blow and start the season 1-0.

Benintendi is supremely talented

The Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates , 5-3, and Rookie of the Year favorite Andrew Benintendi flashed his unreal upside. He had only one hit in the game, but it was the biggest single moment of the game. He crushed a 98-mph fastball from Gerrit Cole over the right-field wall for a game-changing three-run home run.

To turn around 98 almost up by the letters (chest high) shows what kind of ability he has with the bat. He’s slotted second in the order between Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts and is plenty capable of holding down that spot in a very talented lineup, even with David Ortiz now in retirement.

Uh oh, Pirates

Again, all small sample caveats apply, but Opening Day wasn’t good news for the Pirates and I’m not talking about taking a loss in Fenway Park.

If there were two main reasons for the big step taken backward in 2016 by the Pirates those two reasons would have been Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen . In order to get back into contention, the Pirates need Cole to pitch like an ace -- and probably a Cy Young contender -- while McCutchen bounces back.

Cole looked good early, but was roughed up for a five-run inning and exits with a 9.00 ERA. He only struck out two in five innings. He needs to miss more bats with his kind of stuff.

McCutchen went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, too.

Again, more than the loss itself, the look of Cole and McCutchen wasn’t very encouraging for Pittsburgh.

On the other hand, Keuchel ...

The 2015 Cy Young winner, Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel , had a down 2016. If the Astros are to win the AL West -- as many expect them to -- Keuchel has to have a big bounce-back season. He got the ball against a talented Seattle Mariners offense on Monday and completely shut them down. In seven scoreless innings of work, he allowed only two hits and two walks.

He’s also still awesome at defense:

The Astros got a 3-0 win and that’s important, but it was more important to see the 2015 version of Keuchel and that’s pretty much what the Astros saw. That’s a wildly successful Opening Day.

Noah Syndergaard is even better than last year

My colleague Mike Axisa has the details on Syndergaard working a lot more sinker-heavy in 2017 . In six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, he allowed only five hits without walking anyone and striking out seven. He has a blister, but the Mets aren’t worried about it . They beat the Braves, 6-0, and seem to have a better version of their ace, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league.

The San Diego Padres are awful

We already figured this was the case before the season started and Opening Day seemed like good enough confirmation. Jhoulys Chacin was the Padres’ Opening Day starter and their next pitcher was a catcher to start last season. In all, the Padres allowed the Los Angeles Dodgers to score 14 runs on 14 hits, with four home runs. They only managed five hits of their own, though they did get three runs on the board. Hey, the Dodgers are a great team and played a good game on Monday. There’s no particular shame in losing to the Dodgers.

Overall, though, a team most picked to finish dead last looked every bit the part of the worst team in baseball. It can happen right away. We saw it last year when the Minnesota Twins were horrible right out of the gate.

This shouldn’t be surprising, given that the Padres have three Rule 5 picks on the roster and Clayton Kershaw’s salary is larger than their entire 25-man roster.

The slugfest in Texas was fun

The Texas Rangers jumped out to a 5-1 lead thanks to two Rougned Odor home runs and an absolute bomb off the bat of Carlos Gomez . Those five runs came off AL Cy Young hopeful Corey Kluber, too, so the Rangers were riding high.

Then the Cleveland Indians flexed some muscle of their own. Jose Ramirez clubbed a two-run homer and later new Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion hit a game-tying homer.

The Indians then scored three runs in the ninth to win 8-5. Perhaps the best sign of all? Michael Brantley picked up an RBI single in the ninth. If he’s back, he’s a game-changer for the defending AL champs.

Bryce owns Opening Day

It wouldn’t have been Opening Day without a Bryce Harper moonshot.

He’s only 24 years old and has five Opening Day home runs.

It was nice to see Greg Holland back out there

Former Kansas City Royals All-Star closer Holland hadn’t thrown a pitch in a big-league game since Sept. 18 and he wasn’t really himself for much of that season. Since then, he’s undergone Tommy John surgery and needed to find a new job. He sat in free agency for a while before the Colorado Rockies took a shot at him.

In the Rockies’ 7-5 win in Milwaukee, Holland worked a scoreless ninth to grab the save. He induced a Ryan Braun double play to end the game.

Quick-hitters

Jeremy Hellickson tripled, which was the first pitcher triple on Opening Day since 1963. He also picked up the win for the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds .

tripled, which was the first pitcher triple on Opening Day since 1963. He also picked up the win for the over the . Cesar Hernandez and George Springer both led off the game with home runs. Here’s a fun fact (just add Springer to the list in your head):

Leadoff Home Run on Opening Day! Cesar Hernandez joins the list and is the 2nd in Phillies history to go deep as 1st batter of the season. pic.twitter.com/N31qa9IwSp — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) April 3, 2017