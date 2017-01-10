MLB players react to Clemson winning College Football National Championship

Monday night, Clemson beat Alabama in a thrilling College Football National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, right across the street from the Yankees' spring training complex. We've got all your college football needs covered right here.

There aren't a ton of Clemson alumni in the big leagues right now, but one of the most notable, Rays shortstop/first baseman Brad Miller, was at the game with teammate Mikie Mahtook. Check it out:

Clemson fan for the night! #geauxtigers A photo posted by @mikiemahtook8 on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

It should be noted Mahtook, on the left, went to Louisiana State, yet he's wearing a Clemson shirt. Geez man, major foul there. I guess he's doing it for his pal though, so I'll let it slide.

Also at the game were offseason transaction All-Star Richie Shaffer -- Shaffer has been traded once and claimed on waivers twice so far this winter -- and former big leaguer Kris Benson, both of whom played their college ball at Clemson. Their reactions:

Preeeeeeach! National Champs!!!!!! #Clemson #Allin This place was nuts! Let's gooooooooooooooo! A photo posted by Richie Shaffer (@rshaff8) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:53pm PST OOOMMMMMGGGGGG!!!!!!!!! A photo posted by kbenson34 (@kbenson34) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Benson, who went 29-8 with a 2.90 ERA in three years at Clemson, was selected first overall by the Pirates in the 1996 amateur draft. He went 14-2 with a 2.02 ERA as a junior in 1996. Other former big leaguers who played at Clemson include Khalil Greene, Tyler Colvin, Jimmy Key, Tim Teufel, Billy Koch, and Matt LeCroy.

Here are some more reactions to Clemson's last second win from around the world of baseball:

And finally:

College Football Playoffs ✔️

Start of NFL Playoffs ✔️

Spring Training... 😎 #BringOnBaseball — Rookie Davis (@rookdavis24) January 10, 2017

Yes, bring on baseball indeed.