MLB players react to Clemson winning College Football National Championship
A few big leaguers were at Monday's game
Monday night, Clemson beat Alabama in a thrilling College Football National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, right across the street from the Yankees' spring training complex. We've got all your college football needs covered right here.
There aren't a ton of Clemson alumni in the big leagues right now, but one of the most notable, Rays shortstop/first baseman Brad Miller, was at the game with teammate Mikie Mahtook. Check it out:
It should be noted Mahtook, on the left, went to Louisiana State, yet he's wearing a Clemson shirt. Geez man, major foul there. I guess he's doing it for his pal though, so I'll let it slide.
Also at the game were offseason transaction All-Star Richie Shaffer -- Shaffer has been traded once and claimed on waivers twice so far this winter -- and former big leaguer Kris Benson, both of whom played their college ball at Clemson. Their reactions:
Benson, who went 29-8 with a 2.90 ERA in three years at Clemson, was selected first overall by the Pirates in the 1996 amateur draft. He went 14-2 with a 2.02 ERA as a junior in 1996. Other former big leaguers who played at Clemson include Khalil Greene, Tyler Colvin, Jimmy Key, Tim Teufel, Billy Koch, and Matt LeCroy.
Here are some more reactions to Clemson's last second win from around the world of baseball:
Dabo Swinney seems like a good dude nice to see good things happen to good people! Congrats to Clemson what a game!— Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) January 10, 2017
What a game. Congrats @ClemsonFB.— Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) January 10, 2017
Wowwww... What an amazing game!!! Congrats to #Clemson on winning the #NationalChampionship!!! #WellDeserved— Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) January 10, 2017
Great job tonight @SVogt1229! Congrats on a well officiated #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/3vKaqFApIa— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 10, 2017
That... was ... amazing! Thanks for the show @ClemsonFB and @AlabamaFTBL One of the best I've ever seen... ever. Wow— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) January 10, 2017
What a game!!!!— Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) January 10, 2017
He was a walk on---told he is too small---Hunter Renfrow do it man🏆Congrats to @ClemsonFB#NationalChamps
Do you have to sign a waiver at these games when sitting in the front row? "We will show you on tv often looking sad or nervous waiver"— Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) January 10, 2017
So proud of my @TeamNEGU teammate! @DeshaunWatson4 You are the man!! .....Unreal #NationalChampionship game!— Nick Punto (@Shredderpunto) January 10, 2017
It's not the dog in the fight that wins, it's the fight in the dog #ALLIN— Tyler Anderson (@AndersonTJ08) January 10, 2017
How could you not instantly love this whole Clemson team? Such class starting from Dabo and Watson— Justin Ruggiano (@justinruggiano) January 10, 2017
And finally:
College Football Playoffs ✔️— Rookie Davis (@rookdavis24) January 10, 2017
Start of NFL Playoffs ✔️
Spring Training... 😎 #BringOnBaseball
Yes, bring on baseball indeed.
