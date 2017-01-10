MLB players react to Clemson winning College Football National Championship

A few big leaguers were at Monday's game

Monday night, Clemson beat Alabama in a thrilling College Football National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, right across the street from the Yankees' spring training complex. We've got all your college football needs covered right here.

There aren't a ton of Clemson alumni in the big leagues right now, but one of the most notable, Rays shortstop/first baseman Brad Miller, was at the game with teammate Mikie Mahtook. Check it out:

Clemson fan for the night! #geauxtigers

A photo posted by @mikiemahtook8 on

It should be noted Mahtook, on the left, went to Louisiana State, yet he's wearing a Clemson shirt. Geez man, major foul there. I guess he's doing it for his pal though, so I'll let it slide.

Also at the game were offseason transaction All-Star Richie Shaffer -- Shaffer has been traded once and claimed on waivers twice so far this winter -- and former big leaguer Kris Benson, both of whom played their college ball at Clemson. Their reactions:

Preeeeeeach! National Champs!!!!!! #Clemson #Allin This place was nuts! Let's gooooooooooooooo!

A photo posted by Richie Shaffer (@rshaff8) on

OOOMMMMMGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!

A photo posted by kbenson34 (@kbenson34) on

Benson, who went 29-8 with a 2.90 ERA in three years at Clemson, was selected first overall by the Pirates in the 1996 amateur draft. He went 14-2 with a 2.02 ERA as a junior in 1996. Other former big leaguers who played at Clemson include Khalil Greene, Tyler Colvin, Jimmy Key, Tim Teufel, Billy Koch, and Matt LeCroy.

Here are some more reactions to Clemson's last second win from around the world of baseball:

And finally:

Yes, bring on baseball indeed.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories