MLB Power Rankings: Astros are the best team in baseball after the first quarter

Sometimes, like last week, there's a very tough decision at the top of the Official Power Rankings. Sometimes, it's the most no-brainer spot on the board.

For this week, the latter is the case with the Houston Astros.

We can't be sure how this run continues, but we can be sure that there is no question who the best team in baseball is as of May 17, 2017.

The Astros have the best record in baseball. They have three more wins than the next closest team. They've gone 12-3 with a plus-35 run differential in May, a stretch that included them taking three of four in Yankee Stadium from what has been one of the top three teams in baseball to this point.

The offense is a wrecking crew. There are two players legitimately good enough to win MVP in Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve. Dallas Keuchel is back to Cy Young form and Lance McCullers has been outstanding in front of a very good bullpen.

The rotation will need help down the road. That much seems obvious, but I have a strong feeling general manager Jeff Luhnow learned his lesson after 2016. No more passivity in roster construction. It started in the offseason, when the Astros traded for Brian McCann while signing Josh Reddick and Carlos Beltran while picking Nori Aoki off waivers. Charlie Morton thus far has been a nice signing for their rotation as well.

Expect the Astros to be just as aggressive in filling holes this coming July. Opportunities with a team like this don't come around too often. Winning the World Series has never happened in the history of the Astros franchise.

I can't help but continue to connect the Astros to the Cubs. They went through massive rebuilds at similar times. They both started to turn the corner a bit in 2014 before busting through with a playoff berth in 2015. The Astros then kinda sat on their hands the following offseason while Theo Epstein went for the Death Blow and it resulted in the Cubs' first World Series title since 1908. (By the way, the Astros right now are only one game worse than the 2016 Cubs were through 40 games).

Again, the Astros have never had one. Is their turn now? They've got most of the pieces. We'll see if Luhnow can do something like add another ace type to Keuchel and in front of McCullers for a killer playoff rotation. Or maybe they don't need it. Time will tell.

For now, they look to make that SI cover come true: The 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros.

That has a nice ring to it for many long-time Houstonians, no?

