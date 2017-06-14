MLB Power Rankings: Astros vs. Rockies would make for a fun World Series

A few weeks ago, we established that it is already time to stop saying "it's early" when discussing the Major League Baseball team performances in an attempt to dismiss the already-banked results. It is still too early, however, to say what teams are going to make the World Series. There will be injuries, trades, streaks both good and bad and, of course, the playoffs themselves are a fickle mistress. We can always declare what matchups in the World Series would be fun, though.

Sure, everyone has different parameters and the scale is relative because every possible matchup is fun for true baseball fans. Some are more than others and I think last year's Indians-Cubs bout was something we'd have declared very fun back in the middle of June.

Looking at the best teams in the league right now, there is one that sticks out to me as incredibly fun.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Not everyone will agree and that's OK, but this is my platform and I think it would be all kinds of fun.

First off is the obvious. Neither team has ever won the World Series. Actually, neither team has ever won a game in the World Series. The Astros won the NL pennant in 2005 but were swept by the Chicago White Sox while the 2007 Rockies were swept by the Boston Red Sox .

So right off the bat we've got some starved fan bases, which means an utterly electric atmosphere in the stands. Sure, it's always electric, but there's a little extra oomph from fans who have never experienced it.

Look at the teams, too. Both have offensive firepower with plenty of opportunities for series-changing home runs in big spots. There are superstars like Nolan Arenado , Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa who aren't household names among casual fans who like to tune in late in October to check out the games.

There's Carlos Beltran , the 40 year old possibly in his final season who has hit .323/.432/.646 in the postseason in his career yet hasn't yet won a ring.

There's Carlos Gonzalez , who has been with the Rockies for nine years and umpteen trade rumors. He's gotten to see one series in the playoffs, where he hit .588/.632/.882 but his team lost three games to one.

What about the possibility of two strong-armed rookies like Lance McCullers and Jeff Hoffman squaring off in the Fall Classic? Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel coming through with an ace-like performance with his team's back against the wall? Greg Holland -- who got a ring in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals but was hurt and didn't appear in the playoffs -- coming through with four saves in close games to grab another ring?

Rockies manager Bud Black has never managed a postseason game (his one-game playoff loss to the Rockies in 2007 was technically a regular-season game). Astros skipper A.J. Hinch hasn't been past the ALDS.

And finally, there's the Astros' storyline of being the first-ever team to win both an AL and NL pennant, beating out the only other team with a chance to do so in the Milwaukee Brewers .

We could do this exercise with many different teams, of course, it's just that these two teams are playing exceptional baseball this season. It appears a realistic possibility and a very fun one at that.

Rockies vs. Astros in the World Series? No argument here. Bring it on.