MLB Power Rankings: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rangers among AL resurrection stories

From just pennant winners to four division winners to six division winners and two wild cards to six division winners and four wild cards.

That has been the progression of how to make the playoffs in Major League Baseball. Now, it hasn't been straight dilution the entire time, as expansion teams have joined the fray. Still, no one would argue against the point that it's far easier to make the playoffs these days. And when it's easier, it's much easier to resurrect yourself after seemingly being left for dead early in the season.

That especially has been the case in the American League, as the NL has three amazing teams stuck in the same division -- all but eliminating the "second wild card" talk to this point. Let this serve as a cautionary tale that it could change, however, because look at the AL. Four teams in particular have been resurrected from a dreadful start, at multiple points in time, too. Take a look.

The AL Walking Dead

Toronto Blue Jays : Look away quickly, Jays fans, because you already know the succession of early-season futility: 1-9, 2-11, 6-17. Since then, though, they are 28-19, which is the second-best record in the AL after the Houston Astros . Along the way, the Jays have started to get some key players back from injury like Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki while also seeing Jose Bautista wake up from an April slumber. Oh, and how about former prospect and former bust Justin Smoak being awesome?

Seattle Mariners : They somewhat rebounded from a 2-8 start that included a soul-crushing loss to the Los Angeles Angels on April 9, but then started losing again. At 21-29 and with most of the would-be rotation on the DL, things were looking dire. It was Talk Seahawks time around the Pacific Northwest, I'm sure. Since then, the Mariners are 15-9, which is the best record in the AL in that span. If you look ahead to the second half and see things like Felix Hernandez , Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly (yeah, remember him?) pitching to their upside while Jean Segura can stay on the field, there's real potential for the longest playoff drought in baseball to come tumbling down yet again.

Texas Rangers : Obviously, injuries factor here as well. They've seen the likes of Adrian Beltre , Carlos Gomez , Cole Hamels (still out) and more miss time. Some of the early low marks: 4-8, 11-17 and then 13-20. Then the Rangers ripped off a 10-game winning streak and it looked like everything was OK, but it was a mirage, at least in temporary terms. They'd lose 12 of 16 -- falling to 27-32 overall -- before getting hot again. They are now totally evened up at 35-35.

Kansas City Royals : 2-6. 7-16 and then treading water until 26-34 less than two weeks ago. Since then? The Royals have won eight of their last 10 and they sit just two games under .500. The position-playing core of Salvador Perez , Eric Hosmer , Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain is playing well while Jason Vargas is having a career year in the rotation. The rest of the rotation has been banged up or bad, though, for the most part. Still, by virtue of being in the AL Central, not only is the wild card in play, the Royals are only 3 1/2 games out of first.

Still, let's focus on the wild card. I know, I know: It's too early for that, Matt! Two things:

I want to look at it and this is my column.

We're getting into trade season and teams close to the wild card would really anger their fan bases if they sold.

See! The second one matters to more people than just myself. It totally counts.

Anywho, if you look at the second AL wild card race, the Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Rangers are a game back. The Mariners at 1 1/2 games back. The Blue Jays and Royals are two back. It's one hell of an amoeba, thanks in part to our Walking Dead.

Could the A's, Detroit Tigers and/or Chicago White Sox join up? Sure, why not? We still haven't even played a half season and look what kind of a turnaround the above four teams have made. By the way, the only teams I didn't mention so far are the five teams in playoff position (Astros, Boston Red Sox , Cleveland Indians , Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays ). The A's are only 5 1/2 games back of the second wild card -- look at the date on your computer and ask if that's really a lot -- and are the worst team in the AL. One could reasonably argue that every single AL team has a shot at the postseason at this snapshot in time.

The second wild card brings many things to baseball. One of them is making it far easier to overcome what might have been an insurmountably dreadful start than it would have been 30 years ago.