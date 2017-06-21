MLB Power Rankings: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rangers among AL resurrection stories
The Astros are fighting with two (or three!) NL West teams at the top, but how about the AL amoeba?
From just pennant winners to four division winners to six division winners and two wild cards to six division winners and four wild cards.
That has been the progression of how to make the playoffs in Major League Baseball. Now, it hasn't been straight dilution the entire time, as expansion teams have joined the fray. Still, no one would argue against the point that it's far easier to make the playoffs these days. And when it's easier, it's much easier to resurrect yourself after seemingly being left for dead early in the season.
That especially has been the case in the American League, as the NL has three amazing teams stuck in the same division -- all but eliminating the "second wild card" talk to this point. Let this serve as a cautionary tale that it could change, however, because look at the AL. Four teams in particular have been resurrected from a dreadful start, at multiple points in time, too. Take a look.
The AL Walking Dead
Toronto Blue Jays : Look away quickly, Jays fans, because you already know the succession of early-season futility: 1-9, 2-11, 6-17. Since then, though, they are 28-19, which is the second-best record in the AL after the Houston Astros . Along the way, the Jays have started to get some key players back from injury like Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki while also seeing Jose Bautista wake up from an April slumber. Oh, and how about former prospect and former bust Justin Smoak being awesome?
Seattle Mariners : They somewhat rebounded from a 2-8 start that included a soul-crushing loss to the Los Angeles Angels on April 9, but then started losing again. At 21-29 and with most of the would-be rotation on the DL, things were looking dire. It was Talk Seahawks time around the Pacific Northwest, I'm sure. Since then, the Mariners are 15-9, which is the best record in the AL in that span. If you look ahead to the second half and see things like Felix Hernandez , Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly (yeah, remember him?) pitching to their upside while Jean Segura can stay on the field, there's real potential for the longest playoff drought in baseball to come tumbling down yet again.
Texas Rangers : Obviously, injuries factor here as well. They've seen the likes of Adrian Beltre , Carlos Gomez , Cole Hamels (still out) and more miss time. Some of the early low marks: 4-8, 11-17 and then 13-20. Then the Rangers ripped off a 10-game winning streak and it looked like everything was OK, but it was a mirage, at least in temporary terms. They'd lose 12 of 16 -- falling to 27-32 overall -- before getting hot again. They are now totally evened up at 35-35.
Kansas City Royals : 2-6. 7-16 and then treading water until 26-34 less than two weeks ago. Since then? The Royals have won eight of their last 10 and they sit just two games under .500. The position-playing core of Salvador Perez , Eric Hosmer , Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain is playing well while Jason Vargas is having a career year in the rotation. The rest of the rotation has been banged up or bad, though, for the most part. Still, by virtue of being in the AL Central, not only is the wild card in play, the Royals are only 3 1/2 games out of first.
Still, let's focus on the wild card. I know, I know: It's too early for that, Matt! Two things:
- I want to look at it and this is my column.
- We're getting into trade season and teams close to the wild card would really anger their fan bases if they sold.
See! The second one matters to more people than just myself. It totally counts.
Anywho, if you look at the second AL wild card race, the Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Rangers are a game back. The Mariners at 1 1/2 games back. The Blue Jays and Royals are two back. It's one hell of an amoeba, thanks in part to our Walking Dead.
Could the A's, Detroit Tigers and/or Chicago White Sox join up? Sure, why not? We still haven't even played a half season and look what kind of a turnaround the above four teams have made. By the way, the only teams I didn't mention so far are the five teams in playoff position (Astros, Boston Red Sox , Cleveland Indians , Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays ). The A's are only 5 1/2 games back of the second wild card -- look at the date on your computer and ask if that's really a lot -- and are the worst team in the AL. One could reasonably argue that every single AL team has a shot at the postseason at this snapshot in time.
The second wild card brings many things to baseball. One of them is making it far easier to overcome what might have been an insurmountably dreadful start than it would have been 30 years ago.
|1
|
|The 42-16 start bought them all kinds of credit and the Yankees' losing streak helped keep this top billing intact. If the Astros can't win a series before next week, however, they will be demoted for the first time in a while. They've come back to the pack, even as they remain the leader of it.
|--
|48-24
|2
|
|I won't argue with "Rockies are number one right now" sentiment.
|1
|47-26
|3
|
|I won't argue with "Dodgers are number one right now" sentiment.
|1
|46-26
|4
|
|Fourth-best record in baseball. Third place. The D-Backs are that student in Geography class bitching about how stupid it is.
|2
|44-27
|5
|
|The last week in a while they'll be ahead of the Red Sox here (by virtue of their hefty run differential, which trumps the half-game margin ... for now)?
|3
|38-30
|6
|
|The Red Sox trailed the Yankees by four in the AL East just over a week ago. They now lead by a half-game. Baseball is fun.
|1
|40-31
|7
|
|The Nationals are a very good team, no doubt about that. They've also played the second-easiest schedule in baseball. That's not a knock on the team, but an explanation as to why they don't line up with their record here.
|--
|43-29
|8
|
|Losing the lead a few times on Tuesday had to hurt, but the Indians previously won six straight and took over first place.
|4
|37-32
|9
|
|This Anthony Rizzo leadoff experiment has gotten into the stratosphere of stupid. He's 6 for 6 with a double, three homers and walk in seven games. As well, the Cubs are 5-2 in those games. Let's get weird, baby.
|2
|36-34
|10
|
|Eric Sogard, the Face of Baseball, is having an unreal season. He was in Triple-A until May 12. Now the leadoff man for a first-place team (still, even if barely), he's hitting .356/.464/.538. Baseball is fun.
|--
|38-35
|11
|
|This is getting to be pretty amazing. Those who check in on the rankings comment of the Rays every week know that earlier in the season I noted that this team seemed like it would hover around .500 for much of the season. I checked in a few times to note that they hadn't bee more than three games over or below .500 all year. That is *still* true. On June 21.
|3
|39-36
|12
|
|Something clicked in sophomore Nomar Mazara in the second week of May. Since May 9, he's hitting .328/.399/.549 with 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs in 138 plate appearances.
|1
|35-35
|13
|
|Pretty rough sweep at the hands of the Indians in front of the Minnesota faithful, but these Twins have been resilient so far in 2017. Bouncing back to get that tough win on Tuesday showed as much.
|4
|35-33
|14
|
|Make that 0-8 when trying to reach .500.
|--
|34-36
|15
|
|Ben Gamel was traded to the Mariners from the Yankees last Aug. 31 for Juan De Paula and Jio Orozco, two projectable arms who haven't yet seen Class A. Gamel is leading the AL in hitting and has been invaluable to the Mariners in keeping them afloat so far.
|--
|36-37
|16
|
|The Orioles now hold the AL record, having allowed at least five runs in 17 straight games.
|3
|35-35
|17
|
|Depressingly, Alex Gordon's decline is now a downward spiral and it feels like it started a year or two early.
|5
|34-36
|18
|
|In 2015-16, Eric Young Jr. got only 95 big-league plate appearances, hitting .151/.215/.244 with nary a home run. In 77 plate appearances filling in for Mike Trout, Young is hitting .303/.395/.485 with three home runs. Baseball is fun.
|2
|37-37
|19
|
|In 23 games batting sixth, Andrew McCutchen is hitting .400/.475/.765 with eight homers and 23 RBI. Even if some people don't think it matters, lineup moves can change the psyche of a player and help.
|1
|33-38
|20
|
|The Cardinals have only had one losing season in their last 17 years (2007). It's far too early at just five games under to believe that's in jeopardy of going up to two in 18 years, but it's worth watching. Their pace is a 75-87 record, which would be the worst Cardinals mark since 1997.
|3
|32-37
|21
|
|The Tigers are starting to settle down into "sell" territory, aren't they? At least as close as the AL will let you get.
|3
|32-38
|22
|
|A series win over the Nats, now four straight wins and Freddie Freeman's cast is off. And he might play third base! It's all happening!
|4
|32-38
|23
|
|Can you have an under-the-radar season while hitting .301 with a .602 slugging and 18 homers in 60 games? Ask Justin Bour.
|1
|32-38
|24
|
|Notice who is hanging in there on the breakout season? Avisail Garcia (.339/.382/.553, 11 HR, 49 RBI).
|1
|31-38
|25
|
|Hey, four-game sweep of the Yankees! That was fun, right, Oakland? Along with that NBA thingie that happened.
|2
|31-40
|26
|
|Hills and valleys, all year. It doesn't even matter why. Any reason on the board seems to pop up sometimes positive but mostly negative.
|5
|31-39
|27
|
|That's losses in 10 of their last 11 and now Zack Cozart is on the DL.
|4
|30-41
|28
|
|Five Padres players (Hunter Renfroe, Wil Myers, Ryan Schimpf, Yangervis Solarte and Austin Hedges) are on pace to top 20 homers this season. Never in the history of the franchise has a team seen even four guys do it in the same season. They might need that buffer zone, too, since Schimpf being in the minors complicates matters of "pace."
|1
|28-44
|29
|
|Whatever deals you all made during those three World Series title runs, Giants fans, this is simply your repayment. And it was so worth it, too. Just stare at those championship flags and soak it in.
|1
|27-46
|30
|
|The Phillies are on pace to go 52-110. Sometimes maybe baseball isn't so fun.
|--
|22-47
