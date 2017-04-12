MLB Power Rankings: Orioles, Mets and Nationals chasing the Cubs for No. 1 spot

We're about a week and a half into the 2017 baseball season and most teams have had their home opener festivities, so now we're getting up on the grind. The special, hopeful "clean slate" feelings from Opening Day have worn down and we get right into the marathon portion of the season that true die-hards embrace. We can probably distance ourselves from the overreactions and start to react a bit -- all the while keeping in mind just how much season is left and realizing that personnel eventually settles. As the saying goes, water finds its level.

So, no, I don't expect the Reds, Angels, Diamondbacks and Twins in the playoffs while the Blue Jays and Cardinals remain awful. The Cubs at 5-2 seems about right, though, just as the Mets and Nationals being tied for first in the NL East does.

Overall, though, we can't go overboard with what we've seen. We're starting to react and judge without forgetting everything we thought we knew before the season started. The Blue Jays still have more talent than the Phillies. The Cardinals are still far more likely to push for a playoff berth than the Reds. I'm pretty confident in saying the Indians won't finish behind the Twins, too.

Still, how fun has the upside-down start been? In my last preseason edition of the Power Rankings, I worried that baseball was becoming too predictable on a season-by-season basis. The consensus seemed to be that the Red Sox, Indians, Astros, Nationals, Cubs and Dodgers would be the division winners with a few obvious wild cards (Blue Jays, Mets) hanging around.

Given that, a week and a half of seeing teams like the Reds, Diamondbacks, Twins and Angels thrive has been awfully fun. Think about the fans, too. I mentioned above the "clean slate" feeling. Think about the Twins last year, starting the season 0-6. You know lots of Twins fans were envisioning something similar this season. Instead, they jumped out to a 5-1 start and fans were probably ecstatic.

That's pretty cool. I'm all for any fan base getting to have some fun, even if it's fleeting.

As for the rankings below, we have to start to give credit (or blame) for what we've seen without going crazy. Even with the Indians being swept by the Diamondbacks, for example, I don't think the D-Backs are better than the Indians. Sorry. We're still a few weeks away from judging only what we've seen during the season.