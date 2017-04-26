MLB Power Rankings: Rockies and Diamondbacks giving us wild, wild NL West

Given that we haven't even gotten to May, broad, sweeping conclusions about teams can be folly, but we can start to kind of figure out what teams got off to slow starts and seem like they probably aren't going to have good seasons. I think the Toronto Blue Jays fit the bill there. The Kansas City Royals probably do, too, as I predicted heading into the year.

How about the San Francisco Giants ?

They won the World Series in 2014 and then made the playoffs last season with a similar nucleus. They needed to shore up the bullpen in the offseason and added closer Mark Melancon . Sure, there were holes (left field, where a 52-year-old Barry Bonds seems like he'd be an easy upgrade), but overall, many believed heading into the season that this would be a playoff contender.

As things stand, they are 7-14, have looked pretty poor in several areas and won't have Madison Bumgarner back until around the All-Star break. To write them off would be foolish, but we can reasonably say that it's possible this won't be a good team in 2017. It's pretty fair to say that they look bad, really, and that's a surprise.

In fact, the way the entire NL West looks right now is pretty wild.

The Colorado Rockies look outstanding and have surged to number five in the Official Power Rankings. They started the season without Ian Desmond and David Dahl , but Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra have stepped up and helped the cause. That's what happens on good teams. The "next man up" mentality manifests itself into winning baseball. Last September, I championed the Rockies as a possible breakout team for 2017 and most of that still stands up. This doesn't mean I'm declaring them a playoff team on April 26, but I do think they'll contend.

Will the Arizona Diamondbacks as well? Not much went right for them in 2016, but there's a decent amount of talent on this team and it has started 14-8 with a very powerful offense. Pitching will probably catch up to them at some point, though the rotation has the ability to be very good. Think if they get the best versions of Zack Greinke , Robbie Ray , Shelby Miller , Patrick Corbin and Taijuan Walker ? Again, there's talent. Also, here's fun one: The D-Backs are 10-2 at home. They didn't win their 10th home game last season until June 7.

The San Diego Padres , well, they aren't very good but I don't think many believed they would have eight wins at this point in the season. Some of their younger players have shown nice flashes of upside, too. Overall, given the state of the franchise, it has to be considered an encouraging start. Or, at the very least, not a horrible one.

Meantime, the four-time defending division champion Los Angeles Dodgers have injury woes and haven't yet hit their stride, sitting 10-11. They usually do and probably will, notably when they get healthier.

Regardless, the scene has been set for a topsy-turvy season in the wild, wild (NL) West. Let's hope it keeps up, because pennant races are a lot more exciting when upstart, unexpected teams hang around in contention.

As always, feel free to hit me up with complaints, comments or concerns at matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com or on Twitter @MattSnyderCBS.