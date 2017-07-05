MLB Power Rankings: Second-half predictions for all 30 teams at halfway point

Every team is obviously on a bit of a different schedule, but we've basically just passed the halfway point of the 2017 season and I can't help but ponder how many actually trustworthy good teams there are.

The Astros are awesome. So are the Dodgers.

Past that, what do we really know about any of the good teams? Which are definitely going to continue to be good?

The Red Sox look great right now, but who can we really trust in the rotation behind the indomitable Chris Sale?

The Diamondbacks have been incredible, but it's tough to 100 percent trust them after last season, right? It's probably not the greatest of signs that I still get messages like "I'm a D-Backs fan, but you have them too high."

The Nationals are stacked offensively and in the rotation, but the bullpen continues to crumble into pieces and they now have to deal with Trea Turner's injury in addition to continuing to absorb the Adam Eaton one.

The Rockies and Yankees have both been awful the past few weeks.

The Indians are going well now, but every other time this season that has happened, it has been followed by a negative.

No, I still don't trust the Brewers, especially with Chase Anderson hurt.

And other than that, we're down to teams within a few games of .500.

I often chuckle when fans of other sports -- namely those with salary caps -- preach about "parity." I chuckle because Major League Baseball has as much, if not more, parity than the other major professional sports. Consider this season yet another in a long line of examples, because there are basically two elite teams, a few more good teams and then a bunch of middling ones who might bust through. Or might not.

It's gonna be an unpredictable second half, and unpredictable in sports is fun. Baseball is fun. It all works.

For the ranking comments this week, I'll take a stab at something that will change in the second half. I'll be wrong a lot -- and here come the creative retorts -- because it's gonna be unpredictable. Fun!