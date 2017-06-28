MLB Power Rankings: The Dodgers are coming for the Astros' hold on the No. 1 spot

A rather obvious top three has emerged in the Official Power Rankings, thanks in part to some teams that have hovered around those spots faltering in recent weeks (what up, Yanks and Rox?).

The Diamondbacks have not faltered and sit comfortably in the three spot. They are on fire right now, having won 16 of their last 19.

They are, however, clearly not as good as the top two teams, who look neck and neck right now.

The Astros have owned the top spot for a while. Through that 42-16 start, they had an Astrodome-sized lead at the top. They went through a rough patch and lost seven of 10 immediately thereafter but never lost the top spot, as the huge lead just shrunk. Since then, though, they've won six of their last eight games. Keep in mind they've had rotation injuries and will be getting Dallas Keuchel and maybe even Collin McHugh back after the All-Star break. They have weathered those issues, including Lance McCullers being on the DL. That'se the sign of a great team.

Basically, in order to take over the top spot, some team was going to have to steal it.

The Dodgers have been trying their damnedest to do just that. They have won 17 of their last 19 games.

So who is the best team in baseball right now?

There's really no wrong answer so long as you are choosing between these two titans.

The Astros have the better record by a half-game.

The Dodgers are hotter and have a better run differential (+138 to +117).

The Dodgers are outstanding at home and only three games over .500 on the road -- and they've played seven more games at home than on the road. Meantime, the Astros are 29-9 on the road and have had a more balanced home-road schedule thus far.

Going by the winning percentage of opponents, the Astros have played a top-five schedule in terms of difficulty while the Dodgers aren't even in the top 15.

It's close, but I'm sticking with the Astros at least for one more week. Still, there's no wrong answer among these two.