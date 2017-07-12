MLB Power Rankings: The first half of 2017 belongs to the Astros and Dodgers

MIAMI -- In reflecting back on the first half that was in the 2017 Major League Baseball, it comes back all Astros and Dodgers.

To what extent? We've only seen this kind of dominance from two teams in the same season once before.

Here are the teams that won at least 60 games in a season before the All-Star break:

1969 Orioles, 65



1973 Dodgers, 63



1974 Dodgers, 63



2001 Mariners, 63



1970 Reds, 62



1969 Cubs, 61



1975 Reds, 61*



1998 Yankees, 61*



2003 Braves, 61



2017 Dodgers, 61



2017 Astros, 60



(It doesn't mean anything, really, but for those curious the teams with the asterisk were the only ones to win the World Series that season).

So while we're always, as fans, technically watching history, we did witness a historic first half. The only other season with two 60-win teams at the break was 1969. Nice, eh?

How about the Astros' lead? They are up a ridiculous 16 1/2 games in the AL West. That's virtually over. It's hard to envision any plausible scenario where they don't win the thing.

"It's only July," Astros leadoff man extraordinaire George Springer told CBS Sports. "The season doesn't end until October. Understand, there are some good teams out there. Our division is really good. No matter what the lead is, we just gotta play hard and attempt to win every series and see what happens."

OK, but he has to say that. He's a player. We fan and media types can tell it like it is. It's over.

"You look at it, you see it and it's way up there, but we still gotta focus on one game at a time," Chris Devenski said of their lead. "Hopefully we finish strong and make a great run in the playoffs."

It seems likely for both the Dodgers and Astros that would be the case.

Moving forward, the intrigue lies in what teams can fill in behind them as truly great teams. If any. So far this season, every time we've seen a team get dominant enough to join the ranks with those two, it falters. We just saw it again. The Red Sox rose to No. 3 last week and stagger into the break having lost four of their last five. The Nationals sit in third, but just split a series with the Braves, in which they lost one game 13-0. The Diamondbacks had a great first half, but have lost eight of 11.

And by the time I get down to No. 11, it just feels like we're in that big group of mediocrity we discussed a few weeks ago.

The trade deadline comes here in the next few weeks. Within that time, we won't likely see much clarity in the teens.

One thing we can, however, count on is the Astros and Dodgers being awesome. Both have weathered injury adversity and proven themselves in it for the long haul.