MLB Power Rankings: The NL West is the best division in MLB right now

As I glanced around the league in search of a knockout topic for this week's Official Power Rankings (in my boxers from my mother's basement, which goes without saying), I couldn't help but be swayed toward the National League West.

Truth be told, I often sway West. I think part of it is natural, internal pushback against this "East Coast Bias" nonsense that is constantly hurled in my direction when I know that I'm from Indiana, in the Cincinnati chapter of the BBWAA, grew up watching predominantly the NL Central and still watch more NL Central than any other division.

The other part of wanting to talk about the NL West this week, however, is that the division is really strong right now. In fact, it checks in with three of the top five teams this week.

The Colorado Rockies have the best record in the NL, sitting at 30-17. They aren't crushing teams at home, but instead have a much better record on the road at 17-7. Ian Desmond missed a lot of time to open the season, Carlos Gonzalez got off to a really slow start and Jon Gray has only made three starts. So it's not like you could say everything has gone their way in terms of injury and performance. It has gone their way for the most part on the scoreboard, though.

Nolan Arenado is, well, you should know. Charlie Blackmon is awesome again. Mark Reynolds is having an outstanding season, too, but it's mostly about the pitching. Antonio Senzatela , German Marquez and Kyle Freeman have bolstered the rotation while Greg Holland has been among the best closers in baseball. When the Rockies sit middle of the pack in ERA in the NL, that's a huge indicator they can contend. It can be better, too, once Gray returns and if Jeff Hoffman builds off his Monday gem.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are right on their heels, too. The offense has been pretty steady all season and that's not really a surprise. What was a disaster last season was run prevention. The rotation ERA has been near the top five in baseball through most of the season behind a Zack Greinke that looks like his old self. Taijuan Walker (when healthy), Robbie Ray and Patrick Corbin have been inconsistent but also effective on many occasions. How about Zack Godley ? Thrown into the rotation thanks to injuries, he's sporting a 2.45 ERA through four starts.

The D-Backs relievers, though, are the shock, sitting with a top-10 bullpen ERA in the majors. Guys like Archie Bradley , Andrew Chafin , J.J. Hoover and Jorge De La Rosa have pretty quietly been excellent this season.

The four-time defending NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers aren't going anywhere either, with their rotation starting to get healthy and having won five of their last six games.

Even the San Francisco Giants have won eight of their last 11 and are showing strong signs of life.

And, hey, the San Diego Padres ... play in San Diego! I'll take it.

What a good and fun division right now. Keep rolling, NL West.

