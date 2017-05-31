MLB Power Rankings: Time to reset our thinking with one third of the season gone

Wednesday marks the final day of May, so we're just about through two of the six months of the Major League Baseball season. Yes, mathematicians, we're about one-third of the way through the MLB season.

For many, getting through Memorial Day is the right time to start looking at the standings and taking them seriously. For me, I've made it an Official Power Rankings rule that you aren't allowed to say things like "it's early" once we get to June. There are surprises and there will be turnarounds -- both in the positive and the negative -- moving forward for sure, but we've got a nice chunk of baseball banked.

Let's zero in on the most surprising things so far and if I expect it to continue.

Minnesota Twins are tied for AL Central lead

I liked the Twins to be better than last year, but how could they have possibly been as bad? They didn't even win 60 games last year. To look at the AL Central this season without a horse in the race, it seemed pretty obvious the Cleveland Indians would win it. They still probably will (that would be my prediction), but kudos to the Twins for this early-season run. Ervin Santana is throwing like a Cy Young candidate, Miguel Sano is hitting the ball harder than anyone, Robbie Grossman is an on-base machine and Jose Berrios has been filthy since his call-up.

As noted, I still have the Indians taking the division, but I think the Twins can hold second place and hang around in wild-card contention (mid-80s in wins, maybe?). Sometimes that's all it takes for a successful season.

Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central

The consensus coming into the season was that the Chicago Cubs would win the division with ease. If offered a fall-back option, most people would have likely taken the St. Louis Cardinals . The Pittsburgh Pirates have recently been a contender as well. The Brewers are still in the midst of a bit of a rebuild.

And yet, the Brewers hang onto first place past Memorial Day. Thanks in part to a ridiculous April from Eric Thames , the offense has exhibited great power throughout the season while getting fine rotation work from Jimmy Nelson and Chase Anderson . Corey Knebel has settled in as closer and done an outstanding job.

Alas, I don't see this holding. The only reason the Brewers are still in first is the Cubs can't get themselves together. But they will. Even if the Cubs only win 85-88 games, it'll be enough to take the Central again. The Cardinals will finish second. The Brewers, though, continue to make progress with GM Doug Stearns' rebuild. They won 73 games last year. Let's assign them a .500 record this year, which is an eight-game improvement.

Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West mix

Last September, I said the Rockies were set up to be a sneaky contender this year, and nothing we've seen so far gives me any reason to change my mind. In fact, they'll get back Jon Gray in the rotation and my hunch is Jeff Hoffman builds off his last outing at some point. The Rockies would then actually have rotation depth with those two, veterans Tyler Chatwood and Tyler Anderson and then young guns Antonio Senzatela , Kyle Freeland and German Marquez . With their offense and the Greg Holland-led bullpen, that's enough to grab the top NL wild card.

Yes, I have the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the NL West again. Again, though, I'd pick the Rockies as the top wild card right now.

Can the Diamondbacks remain in the mix for the second one? In my estimation, yes they can. The Cardinals will be there as well and the New York Mets probably find a way to hang around. Arizona's success so far, though, seems real. They have a legit MVP candidate in Paul Goldschmidt and ace in Zack Greinke along with lots of other good pieces.

Toronto Blue Jays , Mets, San Francisco Giants , Texas Rangers below .500

If someone stuck strongly to the "don't peek at MLB standings until after Memorial Day" mantra, they wouldn't have much context behind every team's record, and the above teams sitting below .500 would probably be a surprise. But there is context in all four cases.

The Jays started 2-11 and then 6-17, so them sitting close to .500 at this point is actually good news. With the team getting healthier, making the postseason for the third straight year is still a realistic possibility.

The Mets have been decimated by injuries, due in part to their poor handling of some of the injuries.

The Giants lost Buster Posey for a stretch earlier this season and then Madison Bumgarner was lost for most of the first half. Let's also keep in mind, however, that this team was 30-42 after the All-Star break last season. This wasn't wholly unpredictable, especially given the Bumgarner injury.

The Rangers have also had key injuries, such as to Adrian Beltre , Cole Hamels and Carlos Gomez .

Of these four 2016 playoff teams, we'll say the strongest contender is the Blue Jays. The weakest from where I sit would be the Giants, though I'm not bullish on the Rangers, either. The Mets could make a late run at a wild card, but it's hard to see them climbing back into the division title race under the circumstances. If I'm forced to make a decision right now, my bet is only one team from this group makes the playoffs, and my horse would be the Blue Jays.

Feel free to contact me at matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com or @MattSnyderCBS on Twitter. As for this week's rankings versus the soft predictions I made above, there might look like some contradictions, but I'm ranking what we've seen, not what I necessarily expect to see moving forward.