MLB Power Rankings: Will the 2017 regular season be too predictable?

We’ve almost made it, friends. Another offseason is finally almost in the books, and the 2017 Major League Baseball season is right around the corner.

I’m usually one of those overly-positive, rah-rah guys when it comes to the start of the season. It does bring hope and I always love to repeat my favorite movie line that “hope is a good thing.”

But in putting together these rankings while also seeing the predictions posted all over the internet, I’m a bit worried. Is baseball too predictable these days?

It seems the consensus that five of the six division winners from last season will repeat, in the Boston Red Sox , Cleveland Indians , Washington Nationals , Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers .

Even if you made the case that the Nationals will be pushed by the New York Mets and the Dodgers pushed by the San Francisco Giants , well, those were the two wild cards in the NL. We could probably say the same about the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

So are we really only left with the AL West? It seems as though many believe the Texas Rangers take a step back while the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros get better -- and some even like a nice improvement from the Los Angeles Angels .

It seems that every season brings with it surprises, and this one will be no different. I’m sure something out of the ordinary will happen in terms of teams being in contention or falling out of contention unexpectedly. Last year at this time, everyone was sure the Astros would win the AL West, and we had previously learned our lesson about not picking the Kansas City Royals .

Here’s the issue, though. My predicted playoff teams are as follows: Red Sox, Indians, Astros, Orioles, Mariners, Nationals, Cubs, Dodgers, Mets, St. Louis Cardinals .

Outside of fan biases, what is there to be overly excited about? The Mariners breaking the longest playoff drought, sure, but that’s only been since 2001. Perhaps the Astros winning their first division title in the AL. The Cardinals are technically a “new” playoff team compared to 2016, but they were in the previous five postseasons.

I have no doubt that the season will bring us several roller coaster rides, and we will all still enjoy the hell out of it. But if the playoff turnover is so minimal, I worry that we’re getting to a rather predictable place in baseball.

Now, before we get to the rankings, it’s time for our annual reminder that spring training records mean absolutely nothing. Just as a jumping off point, the Arizona Diamondbacks , Angels and Philadelphia Phillies were awesome in the spring in 2016 while the Cubs sucked. So please ignore the 2017 spring records.

As such, the rankings below reflect absolutely zero on anything we’ve seen in spring training aside from injuries. J.D. Martinez , Didi Gregorius and a few other impact injuries must be factored in.

Past those, though, I’m looking ahead to the season, not back at spring results.

All judgments made by myself are 1) Correct; and 2) Based upon what I expect to see this season. Spring training results have no bearing on the latter. If I have changed anything from my pre-preseason rankings, it’s because I’ve changed my mind. That’s allowed. Mind-changing based upon spring training results is not, however, permitted. That would be really dumb.

As always, feel free to hit me up at matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com or on Twitter @MattSnyderCBS. I’m always open to hear the incorrect opinions of readers who disagree with me.