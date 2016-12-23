MLB reportedly could soon sign off on a Red Sox-Yankees series in London

There's been a lot of talk this year about Major League Baseball spreading the game globally by playing a series in London. Previously, the New York Mets had been the team most often connected to that plan.

Yet it turns out the Mets could have company: the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could well be taking arguably baseball's biggest rivalry overseas sometime soon. According to the Boston Herald's Michael Silverman, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and Red Sox owner John Henry have been discussing a series across the Atlantic for two years.

Here's an excerpt:

By no earlier than next spring, the commissioner's office and the MLBPA could sign off on the ultimate decision about the ultimate matchup: Yankees vs. Red Sox in a neutral, across-the-pond site.

Silverman notes that such an arrangement comes with its fair share of hurdles -- like how the teams would be compensated for lost gate revenue and when MLB would be wisest to introduce its marquee rivalry to a new audience. Both historic franchises appear to be on board though.

"It would be great" to play the Yankees in London, said Red Sox president Sam Kennedy recently, per the Herald. "We would really like to do it."

"The Yankees have been at the forefront of suggesting that we bring the great game of baseball to London," Yankees president Randy Levine told the Herald. "There have been some meaningful attempts to do so, and we are hopeful and confident that we can play there soon. Playing the Red Sox in London would be a special and unique event."

Silverman also acknowledges that it's likely we'll see the Mets, Yankees, and Red Sox suit up for London-hosted action. As such, it seems like a matter of when -- not if -- a regular-season Yankees-Red Sox series will have a different backdrop than Fenway Park or Yankee Stadium.