MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Mookie Betts playing like an MVP

As is the case on every blessed Saturday, MLB offers us a full slate of action, including day games. As we get ready to see Derek Jeter's number retired on Sunday in Yankee Stadium , let's dig into Saturday's baseball events ...

Final scores

Boston Red Sox 6, Rays 3 (box score)

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros at New York Yankees - POSTPONED

Mookie Betts is playing like an MVP again

Last season, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts in his age-23 campaign finished second in the AL MVP balloting while also winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. In other words, Betts was one of the best players in baseball.

Thanks to his standout fielding in right and excellent base-running, he's the kind of player who adds value even when he's not hitting at his customary level. For a chunk of 2017, that was indeed the case. Roughly two weeks into the season, Betts was batting just .250/.333/.281.

Since that low point, though, Betts had a line of .316/.393/.589 coming into Saturday's home tilt against the Rays. He's particularly rebounded in power department, as seven of his 13 doubles and four of his six homers have come in May. Speaking of doubles and homers in May, Betts on Saturday tallied a two-bagger and also did this against the Rays:

At this writing, Betts is now batting .308/.384/.546. Considering how well he performs at the other aspects of the games -- he's still got the glove, and he's 4 for 4 in steals this season while taking the extra base a remarkable 75 percent of the time -- that's an MVP-caliber slash line. Expect more of the same from the Sox's young star.

Yes, another Seattle starting pitcher is hurt

As noted in this space, the Mariners reportedly learned on Saturday that they'll be without right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma for the next four to six weeks . Earlier this week, Iwakuma joined fellow Seattle starters Felix Hernandez (shoulder), Drew Smyly (flexor strain), and James Paxton (forearm strain). For those counting, that's 80 percent of the Mariners' planned-for rotation that's on the DL right now.

In related matters, the M's did this on Saturday morning ...

#Mariners select RHP Ryan Weber from AAA Tacoma. He will be today's starter at Toronto at 10:07 a.m. PST.



Read: https://t.co/NfELvRaIJX pic.twitter.com/48qcvddizv — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) May 13, 2017

The 26-year-old Weber is a bit of a retread, but he entered his Saturday start with excellent 2017 numbers for Triple-A Tacoma. Against the Blue Jays, Weber didn't disappoint in the early going, as he allowed only one run through 3 2/3 innings. But then ...

Mariners starter Ryan Weber is coming out of the game with an apparent arm injury. Yep, that seems fitting — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 13, 2017

It was later announced that Weber left his start with tightness of the throwing shoulder. "Tightness" doesn't sound all that concerning, but that's a preliminary diagnosis. It could be something worse.

As for the M's, their rotation is presently populated by Ariel Miranda, Yovani Gallardo, Chase De Jong, and Christian Bergman. Weber was a part of that mix, but now his status can safely be regarded as uncertain. Another pitching injury is about the last thing Seattle needs right now, suffice it to say.

