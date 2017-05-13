MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Mookie Betts playing like an MVP
As is the case on every blessed Saturday, MLB offers us a full slate of action, including day games. As we get ready to see Derek Jeter's number retired on Sunday in Yankee Stadium , let's dig into Saturday's baseball events ...
Mookie Betts is playing like an MVP again
Last season, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts in his age-23 campaign finished second in the AL MVP balloting while also winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. In other words, Betts was one of the best players in baseball.
Thanks to his standout fielding in right and excellent base-running, he's the kind of player who adds value even when he's not hitting at his customary level. For a chunk of 2017, that was indeed the case. Roughly two weeks into the season, Betts was batting just .250/.333/.281.
Since that low point, though, Betts had a line of .316/.393/.589 coming into Saturday's home tilt against the Rays. He's particularly rebounded in power department, as seven of his 13 doubles and four of his six homers have come in May. Speaking of doubles and homers in May, Betts on Saturday tallied a two-bagger and also did this against the Rays:
.@mookiebetts with that pink-bat pop. pic.twitter.com/uMfHuUIhNY— MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2017
At this writing, Betts is now batting .308/.384/.546. Considering how well he performs at the other aspects of the games -- he's still got the glove, and he's 4 for 4 in steals this season while taking the extra base a remarkable 75 percent of the time -- that's an MVP-caliber slash line. Expect more of the same from the Sox's young star.
Yes, another Seattle starting pitcher is hurt
As noted in this space, the Mariners reportedly learned on Saturday that they'll be without right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma for the next four to six weeks . Earlier this week, Iwakuma joined fellow Seattle starters Felix Hernandez (shoulder), Drew Smyly (flexor strain), and James Paxton (forearm strain). For those counting, that's 80 percent of the Mariners' planned-for rotation that's on the DL right now.
In related matters, the M's did this on Saturday morning ...
The 26-year-old Weber is a bit of a retread, but he entered his Saturday start with excellent 2017 numbers for Triple-A Tacoma. Against the Blue Jays, Weber didn't disappoint in the early going, as he allowed only one run through 3 2/3 innings. But then ...
It was later announced that Weber left his start with tightness of the throwing shoulder. "Tightness" doesn't sound all that concerning, but that's a preliminary diagnosis. It could be something worse.
As for the M's, their rotation is presently populated by Ariel Miranda, Yovani Gallardo, Chase De Jong, and Christian Bergman. Weber was a part of that mix, but now his status can safely be regarded as uncertain. Another pitching injury is about the last thing Seattle needs right now, suffice it to say.
Quick hits
- Bryce Harper has signed a contract with the Nationals for 2018. Reportedly, the deal will guarantee him $21.625 million for next season, which would be a record one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player .
- The Cubs have called up INF/OF Ian Happ , one of their top prospects, for Saturday's game against the Cardinals. He'll be batting second and playing right.
- On Saturday, Red Sox SP Chris Sale notched at least 10 strikeouts for a seventh straight start.
- The minor-league Durham Bulls have a Star Wars Night video that you need to see.
- Giants SP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) may return at some point after the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline .
- Mariners SP Hisashi Iwakuma will reportedly miss the next four to six weeks with a shoulder injury.
