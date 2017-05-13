MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Mookie Betts playing like an MVP

As is the case on every blessed Saturday, MLB offers us a full slate of action, including day games. As we get ready to see Derek Jeter's number retired on Sunday in Yankee Stadium , let's dig into Saturday's baseball events ...

Final scores

Boston Red Sox 6, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Seattle Mariners 2 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Chicago Cubs 3 (box score)

San Francisco Giants 3, Cincinnati Reds 1 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 4, Cleveland Indians 1 (box score)

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros at New York Yankees rained out (doubleheader Sunday)

Betts is playing like an MVP again

Last season, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts in his age-23 campaign finished second in the AL MVP balloting while also winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. In other words, Betts was one of the best players in baseball.

Thanks to his standout fielding in right and excellent base-running, he's the kind of player who adds value even when he's not hitting at his customary level. For a chunk of 2017, that was indeed the case. Roughly two weeks into the season, Betts was batting just .250/.333/.281.

Since that low point, though, Betts had a line of .316/.393/.589 coming into Saturday's home tilt against the Rays. He's particularly rebounded in power department, as seven of his 13 doubles and four of his six homers have come in May. Speaking of doubles and homers in May, Betts on Saturday tallied a two-bagger and also did this against the Rays:

At this writing, Betts is now batting .308/.384/.546. Considering how well he performs at the other aspects of the games -- he's still got the glove, and he's 4 for 4 in steals this season while taking the extra base a remarkable 75 percent of the time -- that's an MVP-caliber slash line. Expect more of the same from the Sox's young star.

Happ homers for first MLB hit

Prior to Saturday's game against the rival Cardinals, the Cubs called up top prospect Ian Happ , the ninth overall selection in the 2015 amateur draft. Happ hit .298/.362/.615 with nine home runs in 26 Triple-A games this year prior to the call-up.

The Cubs inserted Happ into the starting lineup as their right fielder Saturday, and batted him second in the lineup. He rewarded their early faith with a two-run home run in the seventh inning for his first MLB hit. Here's the video:

Overall, Happ went 1 for 3 with a walk and a home run in Saturday's game. The Cubs have called up a small army of excellent young players in recent years, and Happ is the latest to go deep for his first MLB hit.

Happ joins recent Cubs rookies Castro, Baez, Soler, and Contreras in homering for their first MLB hits. — Gold Coast Bank (@Darth_Stout) May 13, 2017

It is entirely possible Happ's call-up will only be temporary. Jason Heyward (finger) is on the disabled list, and Kris Bryant (illness), Jon Jay (back), and Addison Russell (shoulder) are all day-to-day. Once everyone is healthy, there may not be enough room on the roster for Happ. Of course, if he plays well and keeps socking dingers, the Cubs will find a way to keep him around.

Yes, another Seattle starting pitcher is hurt

As noted in this space, the Mariners reportedly learned on Saturday that they'll be without right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma for the next four to six weeks . Earlier this week, Iwakuma joined fellow Seattle starters Felix Hernandez (shoulder), Drew Smyly (flexor strain), and James Paxton (forearm strain). For those counting, that's 80 percent of the Mariners' planned-for rotation that's on the DL right now.

In related matters, the M's did this on Saturday morning ...

#Mariners select RHP Ryan Weber from AAA Tacoma. He will be today's starter at Toronto at 10:07 a.m. PST.



Read: https://t.co/NfELvRaIJX pic.twitter.com/48qcvddizv — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) May 13, 2017

The 26-year-old Weber is a bit of a retread, but he entered his Saturday start with excellent 2017 numbers for Triple-A Tacoma. Against the Blue Jays, Weber didn't disappoint in the early going, as he allowed only one run through 3 2/3 innings. But then ...

Mariners starter Ryan Weber is coming out of the game with an apparent arm injury. Yep, that seems fitting — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 13, 2017

It was later announced that Weber left his start with tightness of the throwing shoulder. "Tightness" doesn't sound all that concerning, but that's a preliminary diagnosis. It could be something worse.

As for the M's, their rotation is presently populated by Ariel Miranda , Yovani Gallardo , Chase De Jong , and Christian Bergman . Weber was a part of that mix, but now his status can safely be regarded as uncertain. Another pitching injury is about the last thing Seattle needs right now, suffice it to say.

Sale strikes out 10-plus batters (again)

For the seventh consecutive start, Red Sox lefty Chris Sale struck out 10-plus batters Saturday. He struck out 12 Rays in seven innings. Sale is only the fourth pitcher in history with double-digit strikeouts in seven straight games.

Chris Sale K's 10+ in 7th straight game, matching streaks by Pedro, Big Unit & Nolan Ryan.



Sale & Pedro also have separate 8-game streaks. pic.twitter.com/8O1Oijwx9W — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 13, 2017

Oddly enough, Sale allowed two hits Saturday, and both were home runs by left-handed batters ( Logan Morrison and Kevin Kiermaier ). Sale had yet to allow a home run to a lefty this season, and from 2013-16, he allowed only five homers to lefties. Going into Saturday's game, Sale had faced 967 left-handed batters in his career, and only eight had taken him deep. Then two did it Saturday. Weird.

Bautista starting to turn things around?

The 2017 season has not started the way Jose Bautista hoped. The Blue Jays are in last place and Bautista himself went into Saturday's game hitting .176/.304/.298 overall. He did, however, hit home runs on Wednesday and Friday. Then he added another one Saturday. This was a go-ahead three-run shot in the seventh inning.

Saturday's home run was part of a 2-for-4 effort for Bautista, who raised his season batting line to .185/.309/.333. The Blue Jays also won their fourth straight game, and they've won seven of their last nine overall.

Toronto is still only 16-21 and stuck in last place in the AL East, but at least now they're showing signs of life, starting with Bautista.

Twins, Tigers delayed by squirrel

The sixth inning of Saturday's game between the Twins and Tigers at Progressive Field in Cleveland was delayed nearly five minutes by squirrel. The squirrel made its way down to the field, then ran wild until the grounds crew caught up with it. Here's the video:

Eventually the grounds crew was able to catch the squirrel and set it free outside the park.

Quick hits