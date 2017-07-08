MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Nola rolling as Phillies stumble

As always, this blessed Saturday brings us a full slate of MLB action. There are 15 games on the schedule including more than a few afternoon contests. Here is our daily MLB recap.

Saturday's scores

New York Yankees 5, Milwaukee Brewers 3 (box score)

5, 3 (box score) Toronto Blue Jays 7, Houston Astros 2 (box score)

7, 2 (box score) Baltimore Orioles 5, Minnesota Twins 1 (box score)

5, 1 (box score) Atlanta Braves 13, Washington Nationals 0 (box score)

13, 0 (box score) San Diego Padres 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)

2, 1 (box score) Rays 1, Red Sox 0 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Mets 1 (box score)

4, Mets 1 (box score) Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants (10:05pm ET)

at (10:05pm ET) Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks (10:10pm ET)

at (10:10pm ET) Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners (10:10pm ET)



Nola keeps rolling

The Phillies lost Saturday's game against the Padres by a 2-1 score, but at least Aaron Nola continued to be a bright spot.

Nola tossed eight innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out nine batters and issuing just two walks on 111 pitches. It was his second time this season he worked eight innings, which is notable because he's the only Phillies pitcher to work eight innings at all.

Nola's Saturday outing was notable for other reasons too, since it maintained his stretch of quality performances. Dating back to June 1 -- or his last seven starts -- he's recorded five quality starts and has allowed more than two runs twice. As a result, his seasonal ERA is down to 3.59, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio is up to 3.25.

The Phillies stink; Nola does not.

Schoop visits the third deck at Target Field

The Orioles don't spend much internationally these days, which is a bit ironic because their lone All-Star representative is second baseman Jonathan Schoop . He originally signed as an international free agent back in 2008.

Saturday afternoon Schoop showed his All-Star form with a towering home run into the third deck in Target Field. Check it out:

Look out in the third deck! pic.twitter.com/JuTCNBUVPu — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2017

Schoop, by the way, started Saturday's game at shortstop. It was his first career MLB start at the shortstop, and his first start at the position at any level since the Arizona Fall League back in 2013.

Frazier saves Yankees with walk-off blast

The Yankees were dangerously close to falling to 6-18 in their last 24 games Saturday afternoon. 6-18! Rookie Clint Frazier came to the rescue, however. He cranked a three-run walk-off home run against Brewers All-Star closer Corey Knebel to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 win.

Here's the game-winning blast:

Frazier is not lacking bat speed. That much is clear. The Yankees originally acquire him from the Indians in last year's Andrew Miller trade. That trade paid immediate dividends for Cleveland; now the Yankees are getting something out of it too.

