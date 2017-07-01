MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Sale dominates Jays on Canada Day

It's a Saturday in July. You know what that means? Day baseball, and it's starting to get serious as we're just about at the halfway point of the 2017 MLB season. With two doubleheaders, there are a whopping 17 games, too. Let's run down all you need to know right here, with updates all day and night.

Final scores

Boston Red Sox 7, Toronto Blue Jays 1 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 7, Cleveland Indians 4 (box score)

Texas Rangers 10, Chicago White Sox 4 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 11, Twins 6 (box score)

San Francisco Giants 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 4, Oakland Athletics 3 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 10, Baltimore Orioles 3 (box score)

New York Mets 7, Phillies 6 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 5, Cubs 3 (box score)

Miami Marlins 8, Milwaukee Brewers 4 (box score)

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Indians at Tigers, Game 2 (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

Twins at Royals (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Sale stifles Blue Jays on Canada Day

It wasn't a happy Canada Day for Blue Jays fans in attendance on Saturday afternoon, thanks to Chris Sale . The Red Sox ace dominated the Jays for seven scoreless innings, allowing only four hits and a walk while striking out 11.

This was a pretty common sight:

So much movement. So much filth. pic.twitter.com/VniWTChn7K — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) July 1, 2017

The 11 strikeouts marked the 11th time this season that Sale struck out at least 10 batters. Max Scherzer , with nine, is the only other pitcher in the majors with more than six this year.

Sale's career high for double-digit strikeout games in a season is 13, so he could blow by his personal best by the end of the year. The MLB record, though, will be tough. It's 23, which Nolan Ryan did in 1973 and Randy Johnson did three times.

Overall this year, Sale is 10-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 166 strikeouts against 22 walks in 120 2/3 innings. Does that sound like a huge strikeout pace? Because it is:

No pitcher has struck out more than 301 in a season since Curt Schilling in 2002. Chris Sale is on pace for 332 strikeouts this season. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) July 1, 2017

Sale started the All-Star Game last year and is a great candidate to do so again for the AL.

The Red Sox have won five of their last six and hold first place in the AL East. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last nine games.

Roberts suspended a game

You probably saw the manager spat between Dodgers skip Dave Roberts and his Padres counterpart Andy Green. The league office did, too, and was quick to hand out punishments:

Green and Alex Wood were each fined an undisclosed amount. The lesson: don't yell "I'm going to f**king drill you" within earshot of an ump — Eric Stephen (@truebluela) July 1, 2017

Roberts will serve his suspenion tonight.

Freeman in action at third

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is looking to return as a third baseman in order to keep Matt Adams in the lineup. Here he is, taking grounders at third before his minor-league rehab game:

.@FreddieFreeman5 taking some grounders at third base before his rehab start tonight with @GwinnettBraves.



🎥 via @KelsWingertpic.twitter.com/eKkmRxDJa7 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 1, 2017

Quick hits