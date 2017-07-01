MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Sale dominates Jays on Canada Day
Also, Freddie Freeman works out at third base in the minors and more from Saturday around baseball
It's a Saturday in July. You know what that means? Day baseball, and it's starting to get serious as we're just about at the halfway point of the 2017 MLB season. With two doubleheaders, there are a whopping 17 games, too. Let's run down all you need to know right here, with updates all day and night.
Final scores
Boston Red Sox
7,
Toronto Blue Jays
1 (box score)
Detroit Tigers 7, Cleveland Indians 4 (box score)
Texas Rangers 10, Chicago White Sox 4 (box score)
Kansas City Royals 11, Twins 6 (box score)
San Francisco Giants 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (box score)
Atlanta Braves 4, Oakland Athletics 3 (box score)
Tampa Bay Rays 10, Baltimore Orioles 3 (box score)
New York Mets 7, Phillies 6 (box score)
Cincinnati Reds 5, Cubs 3 (box score)
Miami Marlins 8, Milwaukee Brewers 4 (box score)
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)
Indians at Tigers, Game 2 (GameTracker)
New York Yankees at Houston Astros (GameTracker)
Twins at Royals (GameTracker)
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 (GameTracker)
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks , 10:10 (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres , 10:10 (GameTracker)
Sale stifles Blue Jays on Canada Day
It wasn't a happy Canada Day for Blue Jays fans in attendance on Saturday afternoon, thanks to Chris Sale . The Red Sox ace dominated the Jays for seven scoreless innings, allowing only four hits and a walk while striking out 11.
This was a pretty common sight:
The 11 strikeouts marked the 11th time this season that Sale struck out at least 10 batters. Max Scherzer , with nine, is the only other pitcher in the majors with more than six this year.
Sale's career high for double-digit strikeout games in a season is 13, so he could blow by his personal best by the end of the year. The MLB record, though, will be tough. It's 23, which Nolan Ryan did in 1973 and Randy Johnson did three times.
Overall this year, Sale is 10-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 166 strikeouts against 22 walks in 120 2/3 innings. Does that sound like a huge strikeout pace? Because it is:
Sale started the All-Star Game last year and is a great candidate to do so again for the AL.
The Red Sox have won five of their last six and hold first place in the AL East. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last nine games.
Roberts suspended a game
You probably saw the manager spat between Dodgers skip Dave Roberts and his Padres counterpart Andy Green. The league office did, too, and was quick to hand out punishments:
Roberts will serve his suspenion tonight.
Freeman in action at third
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is looking to return as a third baseman in order to keep Matt Adams in the lineup. Here he is, taking grounders at third before his minor-league rehab game:
.@FreddieFreeman5 taking some grounders at third base before his rehab start tonight with @GwinnettBraves.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 1, 2017
🎥 via @KelsWingertpic.twitter.com/eKkmRxDJa7
Quick hits
- Joey Gallo has declined his invitation to take part in the Home Run Derby.
- David Price has more issues with the Boston media.
- Astros SP David Paulino was suspended 80 games for PED use.
- Brewers SS Orlando Arcia stole a fan's ice cream.
- Brewers ace Chase Anderson has a timetable for his return and it's four to six weeks, via Adam McCalvy.
- The Cubs activated Ben Zobrist from the disabled list, sending Mark Zagunis back to the minors.
