MLB scores, highlights, updates, news for Monday: Hamels rejoins Rangers rotation

The final Monday of June features a light slate of MLB action. Including two day games, there's only eight games on the docket. Nonetheless, we'll keep you updated on all the happenings from around the league.

Final scores

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 1 (box score)

Cardinals 8, Reds 2 (box score)

Cubs at Nationals (GameTracker)

Twins at Red Sox (GameTracker)

Rangers at Indians (GameTracker)

Yankees at White Sox (GameTracker)

Rockies at Giants 10:08 ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Dodgers 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

Hamels returns

The last time we saw Cole Hamels on a big-league mound, it was late April. He's missed about two months since dealing with an oblique injury, yet Hamels will return to active duty for the Rangers on Monday against the Indians.

Though Hamels enters the night with a 3.03 ERA, his underlying metrics provided reason to worry about his performance over his first five starts. That's because he'd missed fewer bats, thrown fewer strikes, and had recorded just over four strikeouts per nine. Those aren't the ace or near-ace-level marks the Rangers are accustomed to seeing from Hamels.

The hope is, obviously, that Hamels' relative struggles had to do with his injury rather than his skills atrophying. We'll begin to find out for sure on Monday night.

Quick hits