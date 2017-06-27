MLB scores, highlights, updates, news for Monday: Yankees get a youth boost

The final Monday of June features a light slate of MLB action. Including two day games, we only have eight games on the docket. Nonetheless, we'll keep you updated on all the happenings from around the league.

Final scores

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 1 (box score)

Cardinals 8, Reds 2 (box score)

Cubs 5, Nationals 4 (box score)

Red Sox 4, Twins 1 (box score)

Indians 15, Rangers 9 (box score)

Yankees 6, White Sox 5 (box score)

Angels 4, Dodgers 0 (box score)

Rockies at Giants (GameTracker)

Hamels returns

The last time we saw Cole Hamels on a big-league mound, it was late April. Two months later, Hamels returned to the Rangers rotation on Monday for a start against the Indians. It did not go well.

Hamels lasted 4 1/3 innings, yielding eight hits and seven earned runs while walking four batters. That he struck out just one batter is a continuation of his early-season woes with missing bats, as well as an increasingly large red flag. At some point, Hamels is going to have to up his strikeout rate (now 3.89 per nine) if we're to believe he's still a well-above-average starter.

The hope is, obviously, that Hamels' relative struggles had to do with his injury rather than his skills atrophying. Monday night, though, didn't provide much reason for optimism.

Dodgers' winning streak ends

The Dodgers entered Monday with MLB's best record over the last 30 games, thanks in large part to a 10-game winning streak. That streak ended against the Angels.

Rich Hill pitched more than five innings for the first time this season, completing seven frames, but it didn't matter. Hill was outdueled by Ricky Nolasco, who held the Dodgers off the board for 6 1/3 innings. The Angels bullpen was then able to hold onto a 3-0 lead that became a 4-0 lead thanks to a well-timed Martin Maldonado home run.

Even with their loss and the Diamondbacks' win, the Dodgers still have a 1 1/2-game lead in the National League West.

Yanks get youth boost

Although the Yankees bullpen made things interesting, they were nonetheless able to hold onto to defeat the White Sox. Two key actors in the win? A pair of youngsters -- and no, we're not talking about Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery threw seven innings of one-run ball, striking out eight and issuing a single walk. Montgomery received ample offensive support, thanks in part to first baseman Tyler Austin's two-run homer. It was Austin's first of the year -- not too shocking, given he was brought up over the weekend to replace Chris Carter.

The Yankees remain in the thick of the playoff hunt, and their youngsters -- both those famous and not-as-famous -- are a big reason why.

College World Series finals begin

It's not MLB, but the Florida Gators defeated the LSU Tigers in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship round.

Quick hits