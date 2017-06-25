MLB scores, highlights, updates, news for Sunday: Dodgers win 10th straight game

As usual, Sunday afforded the baseball enthusiast a full schedule of games. Here is our list of 15 the top trade candidates, and here is our recap of the day in MLB.

Final scores

Minnesota Twins 4, Cleveland Indians 0 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 8, Tampa Bay Rays 5 (box score)

Miami Marlins 4, Chicago Cubs 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 4, Boston Red Sox 2 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Atlanta Braves 0 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 6, Washington Nationals 2 (box score)

Texas Rangers 7, New York Yankees 6 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 5, Chicago White Sox 3 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 8, Kansas City Royals 2 (box score)

New York Mets 8, San Francisco Giants 2 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)

Houston Astros 8, Seattle Mariners 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 12, Colorado Rockies 6 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 7, San Diego Padres 5 (box score)

Pittsburgh Pirates 8, St. Louis Cardinals 4 (box score)

Dodgers win 10th straight

The Dodgers can do no wrong these days. They came from behind to beat the Rockies, extending their winning streak to 10 games and their NL West lead to 2 1/2 games over the D-Backs.

Sunday's win was made possible by a spectacular meltdown by Rockies setup man Adam Ottavino. He allowed six runs in one inning, including five on four wild pitches. Four wild pitches! The game-tying and go-ahead runs scored on the same wild pitch in the seventh inning. Here's the video:

Here is an quick recap of the other amazing things that happened in Sunday's game aside from Ottavino throwing four wild pitches:

Cody Bellinger hit his 23rd and 24th home run of the season.

hit his 23rd and 24th home run of the season. Kenley Jansen hit an RBI double.

hit an RBI double. Kenley Jansen walked a batter

Goodness. Everything is going right for the Dodgers right now.

Tigers snap losing streak

Going into Sunday's series finale against the Padres, the Tigers had the AL's worst record (32-42) and MLB's longest active losing streak (eight games). That losing streak came to an end Sunday. Mikie Mahtook 's two-run go-ahead single in the ninth inning was the game's big blow:

Got the seeing-eye single when we needed it. pic.twitter.com/6SMU62S372 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 26, 2017

The Tigers are now seven games back in the AL Central and 6 1/2 games back of the second wild card spot. I know a 6 1/2 game deficit doesn't seem like much, especially with 87 games to play, but the Tigers have 10 teams ahead of them in the wild card standings. 10! The division title might be more attainable.

In reality though, the Tigers have to start thinking about selling at the trade deadline. Rumor has it they will move pieces if they don't get back into the race soon.

Yankees losses, injuries starting to pile up

Boy are the Yankees struggling. They lost for the 10th time in their last 12 games Sunday, though they at least made the game competitive after falling behind 7-0 in the fourth inning. The Yankees put the tying run on base in the ninth. Sophomore sensation Gary Sanchez , who homered earlier in the game, struck out to end the game. Alas.

Losing 10 of 12 is bad enough -- New York is still in first place in the AL East despite the recent losing, somehow -- but the Yankees also lost two players to injury Sunday. Starlin Castro 's wrist is acting up and Aaron Hicks had to leave the game with an oblique issue.

Starlin Castro was not available today. Girardi said he had a cortisone shot in his wrist yesterday. It's been bothering him for 6 weeks. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 25, 2017

Aaron Hicks said that he is going on the DL, and has been told this will be 3-4 weeks. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 25, 2017

The Yankees are already without Greg Bird (ankle), CC Sabathia (hamstring), and Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion). Losing Hicks and Castro, both of whom are having All-Star type seasons, makes their current situation even worse.

Mets set new franchise record for homers

Things aren't all bad for the Mets. The club did finish a sweep of the Giants on Sunday, and, in the process, they set a new franchise record for home runs in a single month.

Mets have hit 46 homers in June. It went splash. Hunter Strickland’s splits when I’m in the park are no bueno. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) June 25, 2017

Curtis Granderson hit the record-setting home run in ninth inning. Jay Bruce and Rene Rivera went deep earlier in the game. Rivera hit two homers Sunday.

Rodney completes a no-hitter*

Fernando Rodney had thrown a no-hitter*. The asterisk is for the fact the nine hitless innings have been spread across nine appearances:

Fernando Rodney has thrown a sort of reliever's version of a no-hitter. His past nine outings: 9 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 K. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) June 25, 2017

Rodney, even at age 40, still has nasty stuff. It's not too surprising that's his strung together nine straight hitless innings. The fact he's walked only three batters in those nine innings really stands out.

Return of the Twins

The Twins on Sunday, thanks to a dominant outing from Ervin Santana , completed a three-game road sweep of the Indians. Over the span said sweep, Minnesota pitching allowed a total of two runs. All of that brings us to the matter of the current AL Central standings ...

Team W L Pct. GB RS RA Diff Home Road East Cent West L10 Strk Minnesota 39 34 .534 - 338 376 -38 16-25 23-9 5-4 21-17 10-10 5-5 W 3 Cleveland 39 35 .527 ½ 345 300 45 15-20 24-15 5-5 19-18 13-3 6-4 L 3 Kansas City 37 36 .507 2 290 322 -32 21-17 16-19 12-6 9-18 11-10 8-2 W 3 Chi. White Sox 32 41 .438 7 334 336 -2 15-14 17-27 8-11 19-20 3-6 4-6 L 2 Detroit 32 42 .432 7½ 350 374 -24 18-16 14-26 8-9 16-11 7-17 2-8 L 8



Yep, the Twins are back in first. Back on June 17, the Twins slipped out of first place, and given the high expectations in Cleveland and generally low expectations in Minny, most of us assumed that was a sign of things to come. That may yet be how things turn out in the Central, but for now the Twins are back atop the division. As you see above, the Twins' run differential is out of whack with their record, but they likely don't care much about that right now.

On paper, the Indians still look like a significantly better team, but it keeps getting later out there and the Twins keep milling about in the upper reaches of the standings. The Twins are now three games into a stretch that will see them play 20 of 24 games against teams with winning records, so it's going to be a mettle-testing expanse of schedule. If they come out of that still within range of the Tribe, then it'll be time to take the Twins seriously. Again.

Ichiro makes history

Here's your Marlins lineup for Sunday ...

As you can see, international treasure Ichiro Suzuki is leading off and manning center field. That brings us to this bit of MLB history ...

At 43 years, 246 days old, Ichiro is the oldest player to start an @MLB game in center – topping Rickey Henderson (43 years, 211 days). pic.twitter.com/5BYbV1derW — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 25, 2017

Ichiro isn't hitting this season -- he had a 2017 line of .209/.242/.297 coming into Sunday -- but he's hanging around on the roster. In the interests of giving Christian Yelich a day off, he got the nod in center and in doing so set a record. Given his age, current level of production, and the milestones he's already checked off, it's possible this is Ichiro's final season. If that's the case, then it's nice to see him make baseball history once again.

And speaking of history during the Marlins' game ...

Miami cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton did this during Sunday's win over the Cubs ...

What is a frozen rope?



See below. pic.twitter.com/A60iJxCE7m — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2017

That, people, is a laser. That's also Stanton's 20th homer of the season, which brings us to this ...

Yep, he's topped at least 20 home runs in each of his eight big-league seasons. If not for injuries and the fact that he wasn't called up until June in his rookie season, Giancarlo would likely be working one streak of eight 30-homer seasons to start his career.

As for 2017, after a slow start to the year, he's now hitting a characteristic .274/.357/.551 with, yes, 20 home runs.

Rosales makes obscure history

Even more history was made Sunday. This record is a bit more obscure, however.

Athletics infielder/home run trot extraordinaire Adam Rosales cranked his fourth home run of the season Sunday, and he flew around the bases. I mean flew. Check it out:

Rosales always runs around the bases at full speed on a home run, but never before did he make the journey as quickly as he did Sunday. He set a new Statcast record for the fastest home run trot on an outside-the-park home run.

Statcast says that home run sprint was Rosales' fastest yet, 15.88. How is this guy getting faster every year? — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 25, 2017

Hey, obscure history is still history!

Pineda's rough month continues

Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda did not have a good day against the Rangers on Sunday ...

Michael Pineda SP / N.Y. Yankees (vs. TEX, 6/25) IP: 4 H: 6 R: 7 ER: 7 SO: 4 BB: 1 HR: 3

That's just the fifth time in Pineda's career that he's allowed seven or more earned runs in a game, and it's the first time since April 24 of last year. It's also in keeping with Pineda's June struggles: In 27 2/3 innings this month, he's allowed 21 runs. Given Masahiro Tanaka 's ongoing struggles, the Yanks need Pineda to right himself pretty quickly. Otherwise, the pressure will mount on GM Brian Cashman to add rotation help prior to the non-waiver trade deadline. Given the going rates for pitching leading up to the deadline, that would require the Yankees to dip into their cherished stores of young talent. So, yes, the pressure's on Pineda to get right.

