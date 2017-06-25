MLB scores, highlights, updates, news for Sunday: Ichiro checks off another milestone

As usual, Sunday affords the baseball enthusiast a full schedule of games, including plenty of daytime action. Now let's jump right in ...

Final scores

Minnesota Twins 4, Cleveland Indians 0 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 8, Tampa Bay Rays 5 (box score)

Miami Marlins 4, Chicago Cubs 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 4, Boston Red Sox 2 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Atlanta Braves 0 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 6, Washington Nationals 2 (box score)

Texas Rangers 7, New York Yankees 6 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 5, Chicago White Sox 3 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 8, Kansas City Royals 2 (box score)

New York Mets 8, San Francisco Giants 2 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)

Houston Astros 8, Seattle Mariners 2 (box score)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers 7, San Diego Padres 5 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

Return of the Twins

The Twins on Sunday, thanks to a dominant outing from Ervin Santana , completed a three-game road sweep of the Indians. Over the span said sweep, Minnesota pitching allowed a total of two runs. All of that brings us to the matter of the current AL Central standings ...

Team W L Pct. GB RS RA Diff Home Road East Cent West L10 Strk Minnesota 39 34 .534 - 338 376 -38 16-25 23-9 5-4 21-17 10-10 5-5 W 3 Cleveland 39 35 .527 ½ 345 300 45 15-20 24-15 5-5 19-18 13-3 6-4 L 3 Kansas City 37 36 .507 2 290 322 -32 21-17 16-19 12-6 9-18 11-10 8-2 W 3 Chi. White Sox 32 41 .438 7 334 336 -2 15-14 17-27 8-11 19-20 3-6 4-6 L 2 Detroit 32 42 .432 7½ 350 374 -24 18-16 14-26 8-9 16-11 7-17 2-8 L 8



Yep, the Twins are back in first. Back on June 17, the Twins slipped out of first place, and given the high expectations in Cleveland and generally low expectations in Minny, most of us assumed that was a sign of things to come. That may yet be how things turn out in the Central, but for now the Twins are back atop the division. As you see above, the Twins' run differential is out of whack with their record, but they likely don't care much about that right now.

On paper, the Indians still look like a significantly better team, but it keeps getting later out there and the Twins keep milling about in the upper reaches of the standings. The Twins are now three games into a stretch that will see them play 20 of 24 games against teams with winning records, so it's going to be a mettle-testing expanse of schedule. If they come out of that still within range of the Tribe, then it'll be time to take the Twins seriously. Again.

Ichiro makes history

Here's your Marlins lineup for Sunday ...

As you can see, international treasure Ichiro Suzuki is leading off and manning center field. That brings us to this bit of MLB history ...

At 43 years, 246 days old, Ichiro is the oldest player to start an @MLB game in center – topping Rickey Henderson (43 years, 211 days). pic.twitter.com/5BYbV1derW — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 25, 2017

Ichiro isn't hitting this season -- he had a 2017 line of .209/.242/.297 coming into Sunday -- but he's hanging around on the roster. In the interests of giving Christian Yelich a day off, he got the nod in center and in doing so set a record. Given his age, current level of production, and the milestones he's already checked off, it's possible this is Ichiro's final season. If that's the case, then it's nice to see him make baseball history once again.

And speaking of history during the Marlins' game ...

Miami cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton did this during Sunday's win over the Cubs ...

What is a frozen rope?



See below. pic.twitter.com/A60iJxCE7m — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2017

That, people, is a laser. That's also Stanton's 20th homer of the season, which brings us to this ...

Yep, he's topped at least 20 home runs in each of his eight big-league seasons. If not for injuries and the fact that he wasn't called up until June in his rookie season, Giancarlo would likely be working one streak of eight 30-homer seasons to start his career.

As for 2017, after a slow start to the year, he's now hitting a characteristic .274/.357/.551 with, yes, 20 home runs.

Rosales makes obscure history

Even more history was made Sunday. This record is a bit more obscure, however.

Athletics infielder/home run trot extraordinaire Adam Rosales cranked his fourth home run of the season Sunday, and he flew around the bases. I mean flew. Check it out:

Rosales always runs around the bases at full speed on a home run, but never before did he make the journey as quickly as he did Sunday. He set a new Statcast record for the fastest home run trot on an outside-the-park home run.

Statcast says that home run sprint was Rosales' fastest yet, 15.88. How is this guy getting faster every year? — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 25, 2017

Hey, obscure history is still history!

Pineda's rough month continues

Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda did not have a good day against the Rangers on Sunday ...

Michael Pineda SP / N.Y. Yankees (vs. TEX, 6/25) IP: 4 H: 6 R: 7 ER: 7 SO: 4 BB: 1 HR: 3

That's just the fifth time in Pineda's career that he's allowed seven or more earned runs in a game, and it's the first time since April 24 of last year. It's also in keeping with Pineda's June struggles: In 27 2/3 innings this month, he's allowed 21 runs. Given Masahiro Tanaka 's ongoing struggles, the Yanks need Pineda to right himself pretty quickly. Otherwise, the pressure will mount on GM Brian Cashman to add rotation help prior to the non-waiver trade deadline. Given the going rates for pitching leading up to the deadline, that would require the Yankees to dip into their cherished stores of young talent. So, yes, the pressure's on Pineda to get right.

Quick hits