MLB scores, highlights, updates, news for Sunday: Ichiro checks off another milestone
It's a full Sunday slate with plenty of day games, so keep it right here
As usual, Sunday affords the baseball enthusiast a full schedule of games, including plenty of daytime action. Now let's jump right in ...
Final scores
Minnesota Twins
4,
Cleveland Indians
0 (box score)
Baltimore Orioles 8, Tampa Bay Rays 5 (box score)
Miami Marlins 4, Chicago Cubs 2 (box score)
Los Angeles Angels 4, Boston Red Sox 2 (box score)
Milwaukee Brewers 7, Atlanta Braves 0 (box score)
Cincinnati Reds 6, Washington Nationals 2 (box score)
Texas Rangers 7, New York Yankees 6 (box score)
Oakland Athletics 5, Chicago White Sox 3 (box score)
Toronto Blue Jays 8, Kansas City Royals 2 (box score)
New York Mets 8, San Francisco Giants 2 (box score)
Arizona Diamondbacks 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)
Houston Astros 8, Seattle Mariners 2 (box score)
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)
Detroit Tigers 7, San Diego Padres 5 (box score)
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)
Return of the Twins
The Twins on Sunday, thanks to a dominant outing from Ervin Santana , completed a three-game road sweep of the Indians. Over the span said sweep, Minnesota pitching allowed a total of two runs. All of that brings us to the matter of the current AL Central standings ...
|Team
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Home
|Road
|East
|Cent
|West
|L10
|Strk
|Minnesota
|39
|34
|.534
|-
|338
|376
|-38
|16-25
|23-9
|5-4
|21-17
|10-10
|5-5
|W 3
|Cleveland
|39
|35
|.527
|½
|345
|300
|45
|15-20
|24-15
|5-5
|19-18
|13-3
|6-4
|L 3
|Kansas City
|37
|36
|.507
|2
|290
|322
|-32
|21-17
|16-19
|12-6
|9-18
|11-10
|8-2
|W 3
|Chi. White Sox
|32
|41
|.438
|7
|334
|336
|-2
|15-14
|17-27
|8-11
|19-20
|3-6
|4-6
|L 2
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|7½
|350
|374
|-24
|18-16
|14-26
|8-9
|16-11
|7-17
|2-8
|L 8
Yep, the Twins are back in first. Back on June 17, the Twins slipped out of first place, and given the high expectations in Cleveland and generally low expectations in Minny, most of us assumed that was a sign of things to come. That may yet be how things turn out in the Central, but for now the Twins are back atop the division. As you see above, the Twins' run differential is out of whack with their record, but they likely don't care much about that right now.
On paper, the Indians still look like a significantly better team, but it keeps getting later out there and the Twins keep milling about in the upper reaches of the standings. The Twins are now three games into a stretch that will see them play 20 of 24 games against teams with winning records, so it's going to be a mettle-testing expanse of schedule. If they come out of that still within range of the Tribe, then it'll be time to take the Twins seriously. Again.
Ichiro makes history
Here's your Marlins lineup for Sunday ...
As you can see, international treasure Ichiro Suzuki is leading off and manning center field. That brings us to this bit of MLB history ...
Ichiro isn't hitting this season -- he had a 2017 line of .209/.242/.297 coming into Sunday -- but he's hanging around on the roster. In the interests of giving Christian Yelich a day off, he got the nod in center and in doing so set a record. Given his age, current level of production, and the milestones he's already checked off, it's possible this is Ichiro's final season. If that's the case, then it's nice to see him make baseball history once again.
And speaking of history during the Marlins' game ...
Miami cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton did this during Sunday's win over the Cubs ...
What is a frozen rope?— MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2017
See below. pic.twitter.com/A60iJxCE7m
That, people, is a laser. That's also Stanton's 20th homer of the season, which brings us to this ...
Yep, he's topped at least 20 home runs in each of his eight big-league seasons. If not for injuries and the fact that he wasn't called up until June in his rookie season, Giancarlo would likely be working one streak of eight 30-homer seasons to start his career.
As for 2017, after a slow start to the year, he's now hitting a characteristic .274/.357/.551 with, yes, 20 home runs.
Rosales makes obscure history
Even more history was made Sunday. This record is a bit more obscure, however.
Athletics infielder/home run trot extraordinaire Adam Rosales cranked his fourth home run of the season Sunday, and he flew around the bases. I mean flew. Check it out:
Run, @arosie7, run!— #Statcast (@statcast) June 25, 2017
This trot clocked in at 15.88 seconds -- topping his own #Statcast mark for over-the-fence HRs. https://t.co/PD5EaMW0V3pic.twitter.com/9kEvGuO6da
Rosales always runs around the bases at full speed on a home run, but never before did he make the journey as quickly as he did Sunday. He set a new Statcast record for the fastest home run trot on an outside-the-park home run.
Hey, obscure history is still history!
Pineda's rough month continues
Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda did not have a good day against the Rangers on Sunday ...
That's just the fifth time in Pineda's career that he's allowed seven or more earned runs in a game, and it's the first time since April 24 of last year. It's also in keeping with Pineda's June struggles: In 27 2/3 innings this month, he's allowed 21 runs. Given Masahiro Tanaka 's ongoing struggles, the Yanks need Pineda to right himself pretty quickly. Otherwise, the pressure will mount on GM Brian Cashman to add rotation help prior to the non-waiver trade deadline. Given the going rates for pitching leading up to the deadline, that would require the Yankees to dip into their cherished stores of young talent. So, yes, the pressure's on Pineda to get right.
Quick hits
- The Mets are promoting OF Tim Tebow from Low-A Columbia to High-A Port St. Lucie.
- The Brewers have claimed C Stephen Vogt off waivers from the Athletics.
- Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News-Tribune reports that Mariners SP Drew Smyly , who's missed the entire season with an elbow injury, is aiming to rejoin the rotation around July 17.
- The Indians have signed INF/OF Michael Martinez to a minor-league contract.
- SP Blake Snell will soon be recalled and rejoin the Rays rotation. Erasmo Ramirez will be moved to the bullpen (via Roger Mooney).
- Cubs SS Addison Russell departed Sunday's game with shoulder discomfort.
- The Cardinals placed CF Dexter Fowler (heel) and RP Kevin Siegrist (cervical spine sprain) on the 10-day DL. As part of their roster moves, the Cardinals also recalled OF Randal Grichuk from Triple-A.
- Astros MGR A.J. Hinch says SP Dallas Keuchel (neck) likely isn't going to return until after the All-Star break (via Brian McTaggart).
