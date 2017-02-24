MLB spring training schedule: How to watch first day of MLB spring training games, follow along with our live blog

Baseball -- exhibition-style baseball, anyway -- is back. Indeed, today’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees will be the spring’s first contest broadcast via MLB.tv

We’ve already instructed you on how to watch that tilt . You can also follow along via our scoreboard. Here’s a look at the rest of today’s schedule as spring training gets underway.

Today’s MLB spring training schedule (listed in ET)

Baltimore Orioles versus Detroit Tigers 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets versus Boston Red Sox 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies versus New York Yankees 1:05 p.m. ( how to watch, live blog )

Cincinnati Reds versus San Francisco Giants 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays versus Minnesota Twins 7:05 p.m.

