MLB stars Miguel Cabrera, Pedro Martinez, Carlos Pena to appear on 'Diesel Brothers'

Next week on the Discovery Channel, Tigers star Miguel Cabrera along with Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and former MLB player Carlos Pena will join Heavy D, Diesel Dave, Redbeard and The Muscle on "Diesel Brothers."

Pena and Martinez are also MLB Network analysts and the show was done in conjunction with MLB Network.

Initially, Cabrera thought the show was just going to "trick up" his Chevy Silverado.

"I was excited to have the Diesel Brothers build a truck for me because my grandfather was a mechanic in Venezuela and my dad likes to watch the show," Cabrera said. "I told Heavy D and Diesel Dave I wanted something big and powerful to auction off to raise money for my foundation."

Instead, there's so much more. Via an MLB PR release:

In addition, the DIESEL BROTHERS have created two UTVs (utility task vehicles) inspired by the American League and National League that will be on display at MLB All-Star FanFest, the world's premiere interactive baseball theme park, from July 7-11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in the lead up to Major League Baseball's 88th Midsummer Classic at Marlins Park.

Here's a quick promo video:

Here's an extended clip of Pena taking for a spin what they are calling the "bullpen car:"

The two shows are being dubbed a "Diesel Brothers Doubleheader," though they don't air back-to-back. The first episode is Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and the second part is Thursday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.