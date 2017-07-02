MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: All-Star rosters announced

Sunday evening, rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game will be officially unveiled. Fans vote for the starting position players, and the rest of the roster is chosen by players and coaches around the league, and the two All-Star Game managers. Now here is our daily recap of the day in MLB.

Sunday's scores

All-Star rosters announced

On Sunday, MLB unveiled the full American League and National League rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami. Fan voting determined the starters for each league, and a mix of player ballots and selections from the commissioner's office determined the reserves and pitching staffs. Click here for a full rundown of the AL and NL rosters.

Betts knocks in eight runs, joins illustrious group

For already the second time in his career, Mookie Betts drove in eight runs Sunday afternoon. He went 4 for 6 with two home runs and eight RBI in the Red Sox's rout of the Blue Jays. Here's video of all eight RBI:

Betts is only the 12th player in history with two career 8 RBI games. His former teammate, David Ortiz , never once did it. Betts is still only 24 too. He has plenty of time left to rack up more eight RBI games.

Scherzer dominates again

On Sunday night in St. Louis, Bryce Harper went yard twice, but we'll go ahead and say that Nationals ace Max Scherzer owned the night ...

Max Scherzer SP / Washington (vs. STL, 7/2) IP: 7 H: 2 R: 0 SO: 12 BB: 2

With that effort, Scherzer lowered his 2017 ERA from a majors-leading 2.06 to a majors-leading 1.94. He's also now struck out 163 batters in 120 2/3 innings against just 26 unintentional walks. All of this is to say, Scherzer's been one of the most valuable contributors in all of baseball this season. Yes, a third Cy Young Award is in play at this fairly early juncture, and, heck, so is an NL MVP Award.

Circling back to his suffocation of the Cardinals, there's this nugget ...

This is Max Scherzer’s 10th 10-plus strikeout game of the season and the 59th of his career – most among all active pitchers. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 3, 2017

Yep, his 10th double-figures strikeout game of the season. We're barely halfway through said season. Scherzer's still dominant at age 32, and thus far he's been worth every penny of the jaw-dropping contract he signed with the Nats prior to the 2015 season.

Ramirez makes a late All-Star Game charge

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez was selected to the All-Star Game as a starter on Sunday night. He came into the day hitting .319/.373/.561 (137 OPS+) with 26 doubles and 13 home runs on the season. Ramirez is clearly All-Star worthy.

Heading into Sunday it was uncertain if he'd be voted in as the starter though. The fan voting ended Thursday, and as of the final update, Ramirez was roughly 200,000 votes behind Twins slugger Miguel Sano . Close race! They both belong in the All-Star Game, but only one can start.

Anyway, Ramirez continued his All-Star season with two home runs Sunday afternoon. Here is his first, No. 14 on the season:

What a fun player Ramirez is.

Verlander's impressive strikeout streak ends

Not a good Sunday for Justin Verlander . The reining AL Cy Young runner-up was hammered for seven runs on nine hits and three walks in 3 1/2 innings by Ramirez's Indians. Verlander did not strike out a single batter.

Verlander exits with zero strikeouts, ending a run of 331 straight outings with at least one punchout. Was sixth-longest streak of its kind. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 2, 2017

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver holds the record for most consecutive starts with at least one strikeout. He fanned a batter in 411 straight starts from 1967-78.

The last time Verlander failed to strike out a batter in a start was April 28, 2007 against the Twins. More than a decade ago. Now that Verlander's streak is over, the longest active streak belongs to Rangers southpaw Cole Hamels . He's struck out at least one batter in each of his last 283 starts. Nationals ace Max Scherzer is right behind him at 281 starts.

Happ's home run barrage continues

Apparently the Cubs didn't have enough young power hitters on their roster already. Chicago called up 2015 first round pick Ian Happ on May 13, and he's already hit 12 home runs in 45 big league games. Nos. 11 and 12 came Sunday afternoon against the Reds. Here is his second homer of the afternoon:

This is Happ's second career multi-homer game. He also went deep twice against the Cardinals on June 4. Not too many Cubs have two multi-homer games this early in their careers.

Ian Happ with 2 HR today for the Cubs.



He's the 4th Cub in the last 100 years with 2 multi-HR games in their first 50 career games. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2017

The last Cub to do it was Kyle Schwarber in 2015.

Quick hits