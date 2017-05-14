MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Break out the pink for Mother's Day

Mother's Day brings an extra-special present to die-hard baseball fan mothers, because there are two double-headers. That's right, we have 17 games in all on Sunday. We'll be updating this particular post throughout the day to keep you advised of everything worth knowing in baseball.

Mother's Day; MLB goes pink

One thing we know going in is that Major League Baseball players will be using pink bats and balls, among other pieces of equipment, that will be sold afterward to benefit the Susan G. Komen foundation and Stand Up 2 Cancer as part of MLB's continued fundraising effort in support of these causes. Check out the bases!

Here's a base from Marlins Park on Mother's Day. USATSI

Kipnis powers up from leadoff spot

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis was having a miserable season entering Sunday. He started the season injured and was hitting .155/.176/.183 with 20 strikeouts against only two walks in 74 plate appearances since his return. With the offense in a bit of a rough patch, manager Terry Francona shuffled things up a bit in the lineup on Sunday, moving Kipnis into the leadoff spot.

The first-inning result?

Kipnis would single in his second at-bat and then crush a two-run homer in his third. Through four innings, the Indians held an 8-0 lead, thanks in part to Kipnis' 3 for 3, two run, four-RBI day.

Jeter to be honored

The Yankees will honor Derek Jeter by retiring his number two on Sunday. Here's all the information you need on that .

