MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Conforto lone bright spot for Mets

As usual Sunday provides us with a full slate of MLB action, including 14 day games. So let's jump right in ...

Final scores

(All times Eastern Time Zone)

Yankees 3, Rays 2 (box score)

Angels 12, Mets 5 (box score)

Rockies 6, Reds 4 (box score)

Pirates 1, Phillies 0 (box score)

Nationals 3, Braves 2 (box score)

Blue Jays 3, Orioles 1 (box score)

Royals at Twins (GameTracker)

Indians at Astros (GameTracker)

Giants at Cardinals (GameTracker)

Brewers at Cubs (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Athletics (GameTracker)

White Sox at Mariners (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Padres (GameTracker)

Marlins at Dodgers (GameTracker)

Royals at Twins, Game 2 (5:40 p.m.)

Rangers at Tigers (8:08 p.m.)

Michael Conforto: One of the few reasons to watch the Mets

Outfielder Michael Conforto has shown promise pretty much ever since the Mets drafted him out of Oregon State with the 10th overall pick in 2014. He put up strong numbers coming up through the system and appeared on one list of the top 100 overall prospects going into the 2015 season. Speaking of 2015, he put up an OPS+ of 130 that season and was perhaps the Mets' steadiest producer during their World Series loss to the Royals. In 2016, though, the Mets pretty well jerked him around in terms of playing time, and as a partial consequence his numbers dipped.

This season again saw the Mets with an outfield bottleneck and seemingly no place for Conforto. Conforto produced in limited action, and then the injury to Yoenis Cespedes cleared a path for Conforto to regular duty. He didn't make starts in consecutive games until the Mets' 16th and 17th games of the season, but Conforto's produced all the while. Coming into Sunday's game against the Angels, the 24-year-old Conforto boasted a batting line of .322/.417/.669 with 11 homers in 121 at-bats. Even though he's short on playing time those 11 homers rank sixth in the NL.

Even though Sunday's contest isn't going the Mets' way, thanks mostly to a Tommy Milone disaster start (eight runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched), Conforto reminded us why he's the best thing going in Queens right now. This time, though, it was his arm that announced his presence ...

Michael Conforto in the Facility with Rocket Launchers. pic.twitter.com/TLh5THc3FW — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 21, 2017

That's a beautiful heave and a reminder that Conforto is more than "just" the Mets' best hitter by a mile. He's also a defensive asset at the corner and is capable of at least eating innings in center. Oh, and while he's not a speed merchant, this season Conforto's also taken the extra base 53 percent of the time.

Thanks to injury and dysfunction, the Mets' 2017 has been a bit of a wreck thus far, but Conforto -- the player the Mets seem to go to lengths to bury on the bench and in the minors after he'd already proved his worth -- has been a pleasing exception.

Brett Gardner, power hitter

Against Rays ace Chris Archer on Sunday, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner did this ...

You are cordially invited to the Gardy Party. https://t.co/3Lg2rhzhk7pic.twitter.com/yGd3LAJkJi — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 21, 2017

That's Gardner's eighth homer of the season, and we're of course still in May. In quick-and-dirty terms, that puts him on pace for 32 homers this season. His previous career high is 17 back in 2014. Yes, it's still sort of early, but he's on target to almost double his previous high in home runs. As Meredith Marakovits noted on the Yankee broadcast, Gardner says this season he's focused on engaging his lower half to a greater extent in his swing. Harnessing the power of the hips will indeed lead to more power, and that's been the case for Gardner thus far in 2017.

In related matters, Gardner's significantly decreased his groundball rate relative to career norms while also ramping up his hard-hit rate. So he's hitting balls in the air and hitting them farther. That's how you wind up with a shot at besting your career high in homers by, oh, 100 percent or so.

Quick hits