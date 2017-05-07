MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Harvey banned, Giants bottom out

There is a full slate of baseball on tap Sunday as the weekend comes to a close. Here is everything you need to know about the day in MLB.

Mets suspend Harvey

Sunday morning Mets general manager Sandy Alderson announced the team has suspended Matt Harvey three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Harvey was scheduled to start Sunday's game . He was replaced by left-hander Adam Wilk , who was called up from Triple-A.

"We'll keep it in-house, the way it's supposed to be," Terry Collins says of Matt Harvey's suspension. The Mets will not reveal details. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017

Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports reports Harvey was suspended after not showing up to the ballpark Saturday . He played golf in the morning -- that is not uncommon for starting pitchers on the days between starts -- and developed a headache in the afternoon. From Heyman:

Harvey didn't go to the ballpark Saturday, and apparently that is behind the suspension, though the Mets aren't saying the reason for the absence or the ban. Harvey sees it as a miscommunication, according to sources, as people close to him say he played golf early Saturday, got a headache when he returned home around 1 p.m., and advised the Mets of this issue.

Heyman says Harvey and agent Scott Boras will file a grievance because they believe the suspension is unfair. Harvey will lose salary and possibly service time during the three-game ban.

Regardless of what happens with Harvey and his appeal, the suspension came back to hurt the Mets on the field right away. Wilk served up a long three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning Sunday. Here's the video:

Stanton crushed another home run off Wilk a few innings later. That homer traveled 468 feet -- it is the longest home run hit at Citi Field since Statcast was implemented in 2015 -- and hit the windows of the Acela Club down the left field line. Here's the second home run:

Wilk finished the spot start having allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings.

Giants hit rock bottom?

Just when it looked like the 2017 Giants might have a sliver of hope -- taking two of three from the Dodgers in L.A. last week -- they went to Cincinnati and totally bottomed out.

It wasn't so much that the Giants were swept by the Reds, it was how it went down. Sure, the Reds aren't terrible, and it looks like the Giants are, but the Reds outscored the Giants 27-5 on Friday and Saturday combined.

And then on Sunday, the Giants were shut out by Scott Feldman. He entered the game with a 4.83 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. In his career, before Sunday, Feldman had just four complete games and two shutouts in 101 starts. His last shutout came on Aug. 30, 2014 against a last-place team with Alex Rios hitting third, Ryan Rua fifth, Adam Rosales sixth and Tomas Telis seventh.

Sure, Feldman has had a few good outings this season, but his last time out the Pirates tagged him for seven runs on six hits in four innings. He bounced back to shut out the Giants.

Tillman makes 2017 debut

Sunday afternoon the Orioles welcomed nominal ace Chris Tillman back from the disabled list. He made his season debut after being sidelined by a nagging shoulder issue that dates back to last season. Tillman missed spring training and recently completed a minor-league rehab assignment. He allowed 15 runs in 16 1/3 innings across four rehab starts.

Last season, Tillman's velocity gradually declined as he continued to pitch through the shoulder issue. From Brooks Baseball:

Chris Tillman's velocity gradually declined in 2017. Brooks Baseball

Tillman allowed three hits and three walks in five shutout innings Sunday, and his four-seam fastball averaged 90.0 mph. The fastest pitch he threw all afternoon was 91.4 mph. That's a tick below where he was last season based on the graph above. It's not uncommon for pitches to add velocity as the weather heats up, but, given the shoulder injury, Tillman's velocity is something worth keeping an eye on going forward.

Coming into Sunday the O's rotation ranked middle of the pack with a 4.22 ERA, which isn't too bad considering Opening Day starter Kevin Gausman has a 7.55 ERA in seven starts and 31 innings so far. Last season Tillman threw 172 innings with a 3.77 ERA.

Sale joins exclusive club, Red Sox offense explodes

For the sixth time in seven starts with the Red Sox, Chris Sale struck out double-digit batters Sunday. Sale struck out 10 Twins batters in six innings. He also allowed four runs on four hits and three walks, making Sunday's outing his worst with Boston.

The 10 strikeouts put Sale in a very exclusive club. He is now one of only four pitchers in history to strike out 10-plus batters in six straight starts multiple times in his career. It's Sale and three Hall of Famers:

Chris Sale joins Big Unit (5), Pedro (3) and Nolan Ryan (2) as only pitchers with multiple 6+ game streaks with 10+ Ks. pic.twitter.com/VR7if7linp — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 7, 2017

Sale struck out double-digit batters in eight straight games while with the White Sox in 2015. That tied Pedro Martinez for the MLB record for consecutive starts with 10-plus strikeouts.

Later in the game, Sale's teammates distinguied themselves by scoring 10 runs in the ninth inning (more to come).

Biagini aces first career start

The Blue Jays, who are without Aaron Sanchez (fingernail) and J.A. Happ (elbow), are giving setup man Joe Biagini a chance to be a starting pitcher. He was a starter all through the minors before moving to the bullpen last season, after Toronto selected him in the Rule 5 Draft.

Biagini, 26, made his first MLB start Sunday afternoon and held the Rays to one unearned run on two hits and no walks in four innings. He struck out six and threw 52 total pitches while being held to a strict pitch count as he goes through the process of getting stretched out to start. Next time out they figure to shoot for 65-70 pitches or so.

Joe Biagini will stay in #BlueJays' rotation and make another start, John Gibbons said — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 7, 2017

Interestingly enough, Biagini's fastball averaged 94.1 mph during his start Sunday. He went into the start with a 95.4 mph average fastball velocity as a reliever. Like most pitchers, Biagini threw harder out of the bullpen, though he still had plenty on the fastball during the extended outing. That's encouraging going forward.

Developing into a Biagini into a viable big-league starter would be a huge coup for the Blue Jays. Starting pitching is always in demand. They will have to replace Biagini in the bullpen, however. Jason Grilli hasn't exactly been reliable ahead of closer Roberto Osuna so far this year.

Kansas City Royals , Indians wear Negro League uniforms

The Royals and Indians both wore Negro League uniforms for Sunday afternoon's game at Kauffman Stadium. Here is Royals lefty Danny Duffy modeling the 1942 Kansas City Monarchs jersey:

Danny Duffy and the Royals wore Kansas City Monarchs jerseys on Sunday. USATSI

And here is Indians righty Mike Clevinger wearing 1946 Cleveland Buckeyes jersey:

The Indians wore Cleveland Buckeyes uniforms Sunday to help raise money for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. USATSI

The first 15,000 fans through the gate received a replica of the '42 Monarchs jersey.

The game-used throwback uniforms from both teams will be auctioned off following Sunday's game, with the proceeds going to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Rare rainout in San Diego

For only the third time since Petco Park opened in 2004 , the Padres were rained out at home Sunday.

The #Padres announce that today's game vs. Dodgers has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Sep. 2 at 12:40pm: https://t.co/CaGjrujtoN pic.twitter.com/qzUuvgBPFh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2017

The only other rainouts at Petco Park happened on April 4, 2006 and July 19, 2015.

